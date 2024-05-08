Descent codes for May 2024

Inspired by surprise indie hit Lethal Company, Descent is a Roblox survival horror game where you’ll explore abandoned buildings and search for scraps to sell, all while avoiding some pretty terrifying monsters lurking in the dark.

Whether you’re embarking on the journey alone or with friends, getting enough scraps to meet your quota might be tricky, especially if you’re playing on a harder map. Luckily, you can use time shards to make things a bit easier, and if you’re short, there are a few Descent codes that’ll net you some free ones.

Developer KAXAS shares these codes on Twitter and on the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Descent code so you can get right back to exploring… stay safe out there!

All working Descent codes

REL3ASE : 100 Time Shards

: 100 Time Shards 1KLIKESZ: 100 Time Shards

All expired Descent codes

Descent is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Descent?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Descent? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Descent in Roblox. Click the gift icon button in the bottom of your screen. Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “SUBMIT.”

