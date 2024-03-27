Coding Simulator codes for March 2024

Coding Simulator is a Roblox tycoon game where you’ll build a coding business from the ground up, whether you want to focus on building your computer setup to make programming easier, investing in stocks to boost your cash, or automating the process by hiring programmers. Eventually, you’ll grow your business enough to unlock new areas that bring some neat new opportunities to improve your skills (and get more Cash).

Starting out as a new programmer in Coding Simulator can be tricky, and you won’t make much cash until you get through your first few programs. However, if you’re in a hurry, you can use Coding Simulator codes to stock up on free Cash, Diamonds, and earnings-boosting NFTs. Developer RoDark Studios typically shares these codes on the game’s socials, but we’ve rounded up every current and expired Coding Simulator code in this handy list so you can get back to the programming grind.

All working Coding Simulator codes

10KLIKES : 1 random NFT

: 1 random NFT ilovecodingsimulator : 1 random NFT

: 1 random NFT 10KGROUPMEMBERS : 5,000 Diamonds

: 5,000 Diamonds FREEDIAMONDS : 5,000 Diamonds

: 5,000 Diamonds FREECASH: 5,000 Cash

All expired Coding Simulator codes

Coding Simulator is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this list!

How do I redeem codes in Coding Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Coding Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Coding Simulator in Roblox. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial. Join the developer’s Roblox group — you won’t be able to redeem codes unless you’re in the group. Click the blue verified icon button in the bottom of your screen. Image credit: VG247/RoDark Studios Scroll down, input your code in the codes field, and hit “Submit.” Image credit: VG247/RoDark Studios

