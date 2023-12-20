Hex Defender codes for December 2023

20th December 2023: We checked for new codes in Hex Defender.

Hex Defender is a Roblox fighting game with a lot of levels, and it’s your job to get through them all. In each level, you’ll find Hexes, or hexagonal enemies that come in waves. Despite their simple, blocky appearances, they’re pretty menacing, and you’ll need to make sure your stats are upgraded to survive wave after wave of Hexes.

Luckily, you can buy stat upgrades and other perks with Cash. If you’d rather speed up the process so you can get back to fighting waves of Hexes, though, Hex Defender has codes that you can input for some pretty generous freebies to help pick up the game’s pace. These codes are typically distributed on developers’ socials, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Hex Defender codes to let you get leveled up as quickly as possible early on.

All working Hex Defender codes

FixForTheFix : $14,000

: $14,000 TooManyUpdatesToday : $35,000

: $35,000 MerryChristmas : $35,000, 7,000 Event Cash

: $35,000, 7,000 Event Cash 100kVisits : $70,000

: $70,000 Sorry : $7,000

: $7,000 1kFavs : $10,000

: $10,000 AISettings : $35,000

: $35,000 Release : $7,000

: $7,000 HexDefender : $7,000

: $7,000 DailyUpdates : $35,000

: $35,000 CashCoinGold: $5,000

All expired Hex Defender codes

Hex Defender is a new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. We’ll be sure to update this page if any codes do expire!

How do I redeem codes in Hex Defender?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Hex Defender? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Hex Defender in Roblox. Click the “Code” button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/SlikeyTre Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Submit.”

