Yeet a Friend codes for April 2023

Yeet a Friend is a popular Roblox game which is all about throwing your besties as far as possible. The experience shares a lot in common with racing games on the platform. Like those games, there's a never-ending rainbow coloured strip which you need to move along, and you'll need to power up your character to zoom across it.

But instead of racing on this yourself, you'll be throwing one of your Roblox friends as far as possible down it. You can power up your character by collecting stars that litter the game's world, but you'll really need Yeet a Friend codes to increase your throwing power. These codes offer free Energy (the in-game currency) and Pets which offer huge stat buffs. Before you know it, you'll be throwing your friend at lighting fast speeds. Adios!

Working Yeet a Friend codes

BiggestGlitch - x1 Glitch Pet

- x1 Glitch Pet Yarrr - x1 Power Boost

- x1 Power Boost Gifting - x1 Luck Boost

- x1 Luck Boost Easter - x1 Easter Eggy Pet

- x1 Easter Eggy Pet LittleCyborg - x1 Cyborg Pet

- x1 Cyborg Pet Rocket - x1 Power Boost

- x1 Power Boost ExtraLucky - x1 Luck Boost

- x1 Luck Boost VeryCool5KPet - x1 Angler Pet

- x1 Angler Pet OneThousandLikes - x400 Energy

- x400 Energy Atlantis - x1,000 Energy

- x1,000 Energy Trading - x1 Spider Pet

- x1 Spider Pet Release - x400 Energy

- x400 Energy Yeet - x400 Energy

Expired Yeet a Friend codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Yeet a Friend.

How to redeem Yeet a Friend codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Yeet a Friend? Here's how:

Launch Yeet a Friend in Roblox. Spin your character round so their back is facing where you throw. On the left next to the big rocket there's a Twitter icon. Head there. Step into the blue square near the Twitter logo. A Codes menu will appear. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the green Redeem button.

If you entered in a valid code you'll get a notification appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed. To exit the Codes menu, just use the directional keys to move your character away.