Deadly Sins Retribution codes for June 2023

16th June, 2023: We checked for new Deadly Sins Retribution codes.

Deadly Sins Retribution is a popular Roblox game based on the hit anime and manga series The Seven Deadly Sins. The experience transports you to a fantastical world and puts you in the shoes of an anime hero that can wield magic.

Along your adventures you'll take on quests, fight a wide variety of enemies, battle bosses and power up your character as you rally against the evil forces in your land. If you need a hand getting started try redeeming some Deadly Sins Retribution codes to help you out. Codes for Deadly Sins Retribution are released regularly and dish out Spins so you can customise your character, reset stats and use boosts to earn more EXP.

Working Deadly Sins Retribution codes

Skyline - 25 Spins of each type

- 25 Spins of each type fairyrealmpatch2 - 25 Spins of each type

- 25 Spins of each type fairyrealm - 25 Spins of each type

- 25 Spins of each type fairyspins - 5 Spins of each type

- 5 Spins of each type fairyreset - Free statpoint reset

- Free statpoint reset fairyrealmpatch1 - 25 Spins of each type

- 25 Spins of each type fairyexp - 2x EXP for 400 seconds

- 2x EXP for 400 seconds fraudrin - 15 Spins of each type

- 15 Spins of each type fairyrealm - Free Spins

- Free Spins hiddenfairy - Free Spins

Expired Deadly Sins Retribution codes

anniversarydelayed

rerelease1

rerelease2

rerelease3

rerelease4

rerelease5

rerelease6

happyhalloween

spookyseason

fabisworking

fabis23now

freereset8

halloweenpart2soon

weloveexp

wereallydolovedsr

freereset7

octobergoals

halloweenpoint

deadlyforest

halloweenreward

halloweenfix

halloweenpart1

delaycode

preupdatepatch

update4coming

freereset6

55klikes

hellblaze

fairy

mondayupdate

freereset5

freereset3

anotherbugfix

fabfix1

freereset

thankyou1700

upd1

bugfix2

thankyou1000

fabdelay

updatesoon

clover_retribution

happycode

dsrlove

dsryoutube

dsrtiktok

anniversarytreat

blessings

hybridupdate

anotherupdateyes

arcaneodyssey

newyear2023

happyholidays2022

thankful2

thankful

tiktokup

cloverretributiontesting

bossnerf

giftchange

preupdatepatch2

preupdatepatch3

fabgoestosleep

freereset4

chasethebag

fabfixesyetagain

novice

quickfix2

quickfix

eventtime

yetanotherbugfix

preupdatebugfix

50klikes

bugfix

dsrlove2

preparation

xmaspart2

xmaspart1

100ksins

dropthegifts

getthepumpkin

freereset9

update3coming

robirthday

update2week

welovedsr

update2coming

2500concurrent

freereset2

How to redeem Deadly Sins Retribution codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Deadly Sins Retribution? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Deadly Sins Retribution in Roblox. On the main menu screen select 'Customize'. On the character customisation screen select the 'Race & Magic' option. On the left there's a textbox which says 'Enter Code'. Type a code in and then press the Enter key.

If the code you entered is active then the textbox will flash up with 'Correct!' and any Spins, stat resets or boosts will be credited to your account. If the code is no longer working then you'll see a 'Code doesn't exist' error message instead. Codes for Deadly Sins Retribution are time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.

