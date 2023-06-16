If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Deadly Sins Retribution codes for June 2023

It would be a sin to miss.

Artwork for Roblox game Deadly Sins Retribution showing different anime characters.
Deadly Sins Retribution
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
16th June, 2023: We checked for new Deadly Sins Retribution codes.

Deadly Sins Retribution is a popular Roblox game based on the hit anime and manga series The Seven Deadly Sins. The experience transports you to a fantastical world and puts you in the shoes of an anime hero that can wield magic.

Along your adventures you'll take on quests, fight a wide variety of enemies, battle bosses and power up your character as you rally against the evil forces in your land. If you need a hand getting started try redeeming some Deadly Sins Retribution codes to help you out. Codes for Deadly Sins Retribution are released regularly and dish out Spins so you can customise your character, reset stats and use boosts to earn more EXP.

Watch on YouTube

Working Deadly Sins Retribution codes

  • Skyline - 25 Spins of each type
  • fairyrealmpatch2 - 25 Spins of each type
  • fairyrealm - 25 Spins of each type
  • fairyspins - 5 Spins of each type
  • fairyreset - Free statpoint reset
  • fairyrealmpatch1 - 25 Spins of each type
  • fairyexp - 2x EXP for 400 seconds
  • fraudrin - 15 Spins of each type
  • fairyrealm - Free Spins
  • hiddenfairy - Free Spins

Expired Deadly Sins Retribution codes

  • anniversarydelayed
  • rerelease1
  • rerelease2
  • rerelease3
  • rerelease4
  • rerelease5
  • rerelease6
  • happyhalloween
  • spookyseason
  • fabisworking
  • fabis23now
  • freereset8
  • halloweenpart2soon
  • weloveexp
  • wereallydolovedsr
  • freereset7
  • octobergoals
  • halloweenpoint
  • deadlyforest
  • halloweenreward
  • halloweenfix
  • halloweenpart1
  • delaycode
  • preupdatepatch
  • update4coming
  • freereset6
  • 55klikes
  • hellblaze
  • fairy
  • mondayupdate
  • freereset5
  • freereset3
  • anotherbugfix
  • fabfix1
  • freereset
  • thankyou1700
  • upd1
  • bugfix2
  • thankyou1000
  • fabdelay
  • updatesoon
  • clover_retribution
  • happycode
  • dsrlove
  • dsryoutube
  • dsrtiktok
  • anniversarytreat
  • blessings
  • hybridupdate
  • anotherupdateyes
  • arcaneodyssey
  • newyear2023
  • happyholidays2022
  • thankful2
  • thankful
  • tiktokup
  • cloverretributiontesting
  • bossnerf
  • giftchange
  • preupdatepatch2
  • preupdatepatch3
  • fabgoestosleep
  • freereset4
  • chasethebag
  • fabfixesyetagain
  • novice
  • quickfix2
  • quickfix
  • eventtime
  • yetanotherbugfix
  • preupdatebugfix
  • 50klikes
  • bugfix
  • dsrlove2
  • preparation
  • xmaspart2
  • xmaspart1
  • 100ksins
  • dropthegifts
  • getthepumpkin
  • freereset9
  • update3coming
  • robirthday
  • update2week
  • welovedsr
  • update2coming
  • 2500concurrent
  • freereset2

How to redeem Deadly Sins Retribution codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Deadly Sins Retribution? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Deadly Sins Retribution in Roblox.
  2. On the main menu screen select 'Customize'.
    Arrow pointing at the Customize option in Roblox game Deadly Sins Retribution.
  3. On the character customisation screen select the 'Race & Magic' option.
    Arrow pointing at the Race and Magic option in Roblox game Deadly Sins Retribution.
  4. On the left there's a textbox which says 'Enter Code'. Type a code in and then press the Enter key.
    Arrow pointing at the codes screen in Roblox game Deadly Sins Retribution.

If the code you entered is active then the textbox will flash up with 'Correct!' and any Spins, stat resets or boosts will be credited to your account. If the code is no longer working then you'll see a 'Code doesn't exist' error message instead. Codes for Deadly Sins Retribution are time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.

Looking for more anime-inspired Roblox games but need help getting started? Check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, All Star Tower Defense codes, Striker Odyssey codes and Era of Quirks codes.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch