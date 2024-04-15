Anime Clash codes for April 2024

Anime Clash is an anime-inspired Roblox tower defense game where you roll for rare tiny anime heroes, strategically build a team and place them to defend your base. As you earn cash to repeat the cycle, you take on harder and harder missions and progress through the game’s story mode (or simply just flex your rarest characters to your friends in PVP mode).

You can earn a good share of currency by completing missions and even going AFK while in-game, but if you need an extra few Gems, you can use Anime Clash codes to stock up on free Gems. You can typically find these codes posted in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve compiled a list of every current and expired Anime Clash code right here so you can get back to defending your base alongside your dream team of anime heroes.

All working Anime Clash codes

RoadCarry : 400 Gems

: 400 Gems SorryForBugs: 800 Gems

All expired Anime Clash codes

Hysteria

SorryForDelay

ClashComeback

RoadIsWatching

How do I redeem codes in Anime Clash?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Clash? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Clash in Roblox. In the lobby, walk over to the yellow Codes area between the PVP and Summon buildings (next to the Famous Clashers leaderboard). Image credit: VG247/Anime Clash [AP] Step inside the circle and enter your code in the field that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Anime Clash [AP]

