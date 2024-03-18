Meta Lock codes for March 2024

Inspired by the anime series Blue Lock, Meta Lock is a Roblox sports game that combines realistic soccer with some flashy anime moves. In Meta Lock, you’ll sharpen your build and stats, practice, and play games against fellow players, all in the hopes of ranking up.

You’ll earn cash and spins as you play, but progression can be a bit slow at times. Luckily, you can use Meta Lock codes to grab some free spins and cash. The developers typically share these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all of the working and expired Meta Lock codes in this handy list so you can get back onto the soccer field (with some extra cash) as quickly as possible.

All working Meta Lock codes

Shutdown0: 2,000 Cash

All expired Meta Lock codes

ThxFor10M

srry4shutdown

COPYCAT

HAPPYNEWYEAR

CURVES

GODPASSREWORK

TRAP

ACCELERATION

SorryForShutdown

ThxFor10KDiscord

CHRISTMAS

ControlRework

RinRework

ThxFor4M

plspass

milk

rinisgood

KAITO

UPDATE

rin

WILDCARD

kurona

update

BachiraRework

code_vollstandig

fayreon_dev

HALLOWEEN

How do I redeem codes in Meta Lock?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Meta Lock? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Meta Lock in Roblox. From the main menu, click the Locker button. Image credit: VG247/Reydmundo Click the Build button. Image credit: VG247/Reydmundo Click the codes button in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Reydmundo Enter your code in the field and hit enter.

Done shooting goals in Meta Lock but want another anime-inspired Roblox game to get invested in? We've got your back with our codes guides for similar games like Project Baki 3, Grand Kaizen, Anime Fighters Simulator, Blox Fruits, and Heroes World.