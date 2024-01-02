Grand Kaizen codes for January 2024

2nd January 2024: We added new Grand Kaisen codes

Grand Kaizen is an anime fighting game in Roblox. In it, you run around a detailed map completing quests to level up, unlock a skill tree, and ultimately become stronger, either going down the path of becoming a Jujutsu Sorcerer or a High Grade Curse.

If you want to get new techniques to level up your fighting skills in Grand Kaizen, you can reroll. Luckily, these rerolls are easily earned through codes. Developer, OverBlock, normally posts these codes on its Discord, but if you’re not in the mood to hunt them out, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Grand Kaizen codes so you can get back to fighting and getting stronger as soon as possible.

All working Grand Kaizen codes

HappyNewYear! : 25 Rerolls, Double XP, and Double Rate Drop (NEW!)

: 25 Rerolls, Double XP, and Double Rate Drop (NEW!) 20kLikes! : 15 Technique Rerolls

: 15 Technique Rerolls MobileFixes: 5 Technique Rerolls

All expired Grand Kaizen codes

15kLikes!

BugFixes2

ReRelease

How do I redeem codes in Grand Kaizen?

Launch Grand Kaizen in Roblox. If you haven’t already, create a character. Hit the “Play Game” button. If you haven’t already, do some leveling — you’ll need to reach level 5 before you can redeem codes. Press M to pull up the game’s menu. Click the gear icon button that pops up. Image credit: OverBlock/VG247 Enter your code in the field near the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit “REDEEM.” Image credit: OverBlock/VG247

Not sure how to redeem codes in Grand Kaizen? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

