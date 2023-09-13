If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Heroes Awakening codes for September 2023

Think My Hero Academia, but in Roblox.

Image credit: Heroes Awakening
13th September, 2023: We checked for new Heroes Awakening codes.

Heroes Awakening is a Roblox game that takes great inspiration from the universe of My Hero Academia. This means you’ll be battling it out alongside other players in an attempt to be the strongest hero or most powerful villain that there is. That said, if you want to get ahead of other heroes you’ll come across, you might need the help of Heroes Awakening codes.

Heroes Awakening codes can be redeemed in-game for cash and spins, and will help you with becoming even stronger. You’ll want to use them before they expire, though, or you will be missing out on the bonuses that they can give you. Here’s our list of Heroes Awakening codes that you can redeem.

Working Heroes Awakening codes

  • UPDATESCOMING: 6 spins and 5k cash
  • GROUP: 3 spins and 500 cash
  • 12KLIKES: 5 spins and 5k cash
  • 20KLIKES: 5 spins
  • 25KLIKES: 5 spins
  • 33KLIKES: 5 spins

Expired Heroes Awakening codes

No expired codes just yet.

How to redeem Heroes Awakening codes

Here’s how to redeem a code in Heroes Awakening:

  1. First things first, open Heroes Awakening in Roblox.
    2. The player character interacts with the character customisation NPC in Heroes Awakening on Roblox
    Image credit: VG247/Heroes Awakening
  2. Then, go and speak with the Character Customisation NPC ‘Char Cus’ and enter the customisation screen.
    3. The player character in the character customisation screen, where you can redeem codes in Heroes Awakening on Roblox
    Image credit: VG247/Heroes Awakening
  3. In the bottom right corner, you’ll see a box with ‘Enter Code Below’ above it.
  4. Redeem your code by entering it into the box.

