If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Demon Soul Simulator codes: Free Souls and Boosts [May 2022]

Reap some souls.
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Contributor
Updated on
Demon Soul Simulator artwork featuring Inosuke

Roblox has gone and got itself another anime inspired experience. This one is loosely based on the hit show Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), and just like the anime, you'll be finding yourself chasing down demons and reaping their souls in no time. These souls are pretty much in-game currency though, and as this is a gacha, you'll be wanting as many as you can get. That's where our Demon Soul Simulator codes come in. We've listed all the working codes, giving you a multitude of free souls and boosts so you can quickly level up your favourites characters – including Akaza and Rengoku.

Game developer Diligent Farmer releases codes to celebrate major events and milestones, and so, like with any other Roblox game, make sure to check back here regularly to see what new codes we've got.

Watch on YouTube

All Working Demon Soul Simulator Codes

Last Checked:16th May 2022

  • demon150k - Freebies
  • demonsoul - Freebies
  • demon - Freebies
  • liangzai20klikes - Freebies
  • adou6000likes - Freebies
  • 1000likes - Freebies
  • Welcome - Freebies
  • thanks3000likes - Freebies

All Expired Demon Soul Simulator Codes

As the game is still quite new, there don't yet seem to be any expired Demon Soul Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Demon Soul Simulator

In Demon Soul Simulator you have to actually go to a certain part of map, this is quite rare for a Roblox game, so here's how to do it:

  • Open up Demon Soul Simulator
  • Near the in-game leaderboards, there is a chest with "codes" hovering above it
  • Walk over to this chest and a small window will appear
  • Put your desired code into the text box
  • Press the button next to the text box to redeem the code
Demon Soul Simulator code redemption chest menu

If you successfully redeem an active code, another small window will appear, and this will show you the rewards you have earned from that code. You can then repeat these steps with the remaining active codes to get more items. Codes for this game are case sensitive, so be careful when you're typing them in or you can copy and paste them to avoid any potential problems.

Do you want more free stuff? Check out our Adopt Me codes to get your hands on free in-game currency and our Bee Swarm Simulator codes to gain buffs, plus more. And if you want to be a successful Pirate, find out how to get free items with our Blox Fruits codes.

More On Roblox

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch