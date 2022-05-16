Roblox has gone and got itself another anime inspired experience. This one is loosely based on the hit show Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), and just like the anime, you'll be finding yourself chasing down demons and reaping their souls in no time. These souls are pretty much in-game currency though, and as this is a gacha, you'll be wanting as many as you can get. That's where our Demon Soul Simulator codes come in. We've listed all the working codes, giving you a multitude of free souls and boosts so you can quickly level up your favourites characters – including Akaza and Rengoku.

Game developer Diligent Farmer releases codes to celebrate major events and milestones, and so, like with any other Roblox game, make sure to check back here regularly to see what new codes we've got.

All Working Demon Soul Simulator Codes

Last Checked:16th May 2022

demon150k - Freebies

- Freebies demonsoul - Freebies

- Freebies demon - Freebies

- Freebies liangzai20klikes - Freebies

- Freebies adou6000likes - Freebies

- Freebies 1000likes - Freebies

- Freebies Welcome - Freebies

- Freebies thanks3000likes - Freebies

All Expired Demon Soul Simulator Codes

As the game is still quite new, there don't yet seem to be any expired Demon Soul Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Demon Soul Simulator

In Demon Soul Simulator you have to actually go to a certain part of map, this is quite rare for a Roblox game, so here's how to do it:

Open up Demon Soul Simulator

Near the in-game leaderboards, there is a chest with "codes" hovering above it

Walk over to this chest and a small window will appear

Put your desired code into the text box

Press the button next to the text box to redeem the code

If you successfully redeem an active code, another small window will appear, and this will show you the rewards you have earned from that code. You can then repeat these steps with the remaining active codes to get more items. Codes for this game are case sensitive, so be careful when you're typing them in or you can copy and paste them to avoid any potential problems.

