Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera rewards
How to get all of the Mogul Of The Opera rewards.
Mogul Of The Opera is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with lots of rewards available for players to unlock this week.
The event launched on Monday 17 June 2024 and ends on Thursday 20 June 2024. Dozens of rewards are on offer in the event, including stickers, tokens for the Peg-E event and thousands of dice rolls.
If you're thinking of jumping in and trying it out, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera rewards you can unlock below, and how you can get each one.
Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera Rewards
The objective of the Mogul Of The Opera event that's running during June 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 17,000 dice rolls and more than 1,000 Peg-E tokens.
Here are all of the rewards you can unlock in the Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|2
|10
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|45
|8 Peg-E Tokens
|5
|20
|Stickers
|6
|25
|50 Dice Rolls
|7
|35
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|145
|220 Dice Rolls
|9
|35
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|10
|40
|Stickers
|11
|45
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|12
|350
|400 Dice Rolls
|13
|45
|Limited-time event
|14
|60
|35 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|300
|Stickers
|16
|500
|Popstar Ms. M Token
|17
|70
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|85
|Stickers
|19
|100
|45 Peg-E Tokens
|20
|1,100
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|21
|130
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Stickers
|24
|350
|500 Dice Rolls
|25
|220
|75 Peg-E Tokens
|26
|280
|Stickers
|27
|1,600
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|28
|380
|120 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|450
|Stickers
|30
|650
|700 Dice Rolls
|31
|750
|180 Peg-E Tokens
|32
|1,900
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|33
|1,300
|Stickers
|34
|650
|160 Peg-E Tokens
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|2,100 Dice Rolls
|37
|1,100
|Stickers
|38
|1,200
|250 Peg-E Tokens
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|3,500
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|41
|1,300
|Limited-time event
|42
|1,750
|Stickers
Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Mogul Of The Opera rewards.
That's it for our guide on the Mogul Of The Opera event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, you can also find out the latest on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that rounds up all of the events and tournaments taking place today.