Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera rewards

How to get all of the Mogul Of The Opera rewards.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera event, showing the Monopoly mascot giving a red rose to an opera singer.
Image credit: VG247/Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Mogul Of The Opera is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with lots of rewards available for players to unlock this week.

The event launched on Monday 17 June 2024 and ends on Thursday 20 June 2024. Dozens of rewards are on offer in the event, including stickers, tokens for the Peg-E event and thousands of dice rolls.

If you're thinking of jumping in and trying it out, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera rewards you can unlock below, and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera Rewards

The objective of the Mogul Of The Opera event that's running during June 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 17,000 dice rolls and more than 1,000 Peg-E tokens.

Here are all of the rewards you can unlock in the Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 5 Peg-E Tokens
2 10 30 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 45 8 Peg-E Tokens
5 20 Stickers
6 25 50 Dice Rolls
7 35 12 Peg-E Tokens
8 145 220 Dice Rolls
9 35 15 Peg-E Tokens
10 40 Stickers
11 45 20 Peg-E Tokens
12 350 400 Dice Rolls
13 45 Limited-time event
14 60 35 Peg-E Tokens
15 300 Stickers
16 500 Popstar Ms. M Token
17 70 40 Peg-E Tokens
18 85 Stickers
19 100 45 Peg-E Tokens
20 1,100 1,000 Dice Rolls
21 130 60 Peg-E Tokens
22 110 Cash
23 150 Stickers
24 350 500 Dice Rolls
25 220 75 Peg-E Tokens
26 280 Stickers
27 1,600 1,500 Dice Rolls
28 380 120 Peg-E Tokens
29 450 Stickers
30 650 700 Dice Rolls
31 750 180 Peg-E Tokens
32 1,900 1,800 Dice Rolls
33 1,300 Stickers
34 650 160 Peg-E Tokens
35 1,200 Cash
36 2,700 2,100 Dice Rolls
37 1,100 Stickers
38 1,200 250 Peg-E Tokens
39 2,200 Cash
40 3,500 2,800 Dice Rolls
41 1,300 Limited-time event
42 1,750 Stickers

Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Mogul Of The Opera rewards.

That's it for our guide on the Mogul Of The Opera event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, you can also find out the latest on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that rounds up all of the events and tournaments taking place today.

