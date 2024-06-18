Mogul Of The Opera is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with lots of rewards available for players to unlock this week.

The event launched on Monday 17 June 2024 and ends on Thursday 20 June 2024. Dozens of rewards are on offer in the event, including stickers, tokens for the Peg-E event and thousands of dice rolls.

If you're thinking of jumping in and trying it out, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera rewards you can unlock below, and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera Rewards

The objective of the Mogul Of The Opera event that's running during June 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 17,000 dice rolls and more than 1,000 Peg-E tokens.

Here are all of the rewards you can unlock in the Monopoly Go Mogul Of The Opera event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 5 Peg-E Tokens 2 10 30 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 45 8 Peg-E Tokens 5 20 Stickers 6 25 50 Dice Rolls 7 35 12 Peg-E Tokens 8 145 220 Dice Rolls 9 35 15 Peg-E Tokens 10 40 Stickers 11 45 20 Peg-E Tokens 12 350 400 Dice Rolls 13 45 Limited-time event 14 60 35 Peg-E Tokens 15 300 Stickers 16 500 Popstar Ms. M Token 17 70 40 Peg-E Tokens 18 85 Stickers 19 100 45 Peg-E Tokens 20 1,100 1,000 Dice Rolls 21 130 60 Peg-E Tokens 22 110 Cash 23 150 Stickers 24 350 500 Dice Rolls 25 220 75 Peg-E Tokens 26 280 Stickers 27 1,600 1,500 Dice Rolls 28 380 120 Peg-E Tokens 29 450 Stickers 30 650 700 Dice Rolls 31 750 180 Peg-E Tokens 32 1,900 1,800 Dice Rolls 33 1,300 Stickers 34 650 160 Peg-E Tokens 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 2,100 Dice Rolls 37 1,100 Stickers 38 1,200 250 Peg-E Tokens 39 2,200 Cash 40 3,500 2,800 Dice Rolls 41 1,300 Limited-time event 42 1,750 Stickers

Once you unlock all of the rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Mogul Of The Opera rewards.

That's it for our guide on the Mogul Of The Opera event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, you can also find out the latest on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a guide that rounds up all of the events and tournaments taking place today.