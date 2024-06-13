Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious rewards

How to unlock all of the Fast & Luxurious rewards.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious event, showing the Monopoly mascot wearing an F1-style racing suit.
Image credit: VG247/Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Fast & Luxurious is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with plenty of rewards available to unlock this week.

The event launched on Wednesday 12 June 2024 and ends on Friday 14 June 2024. There are dozens of rewards that players can get, including stickers, cash and, of course, lots of free dice.

If you're thinking of trying the event out, we've got details on all of the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious rewards and how to unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious Rewards

The objective of the June 2024 Fast & Luxurious event is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. Each time you do, you'll get points for the event which are needed to unlock different levels of rewards. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 16,000 dice rolls.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Stickers
2 5 20 Dice Rolls
3 10 Cash
4 50 125 Dice Rolls
5 15 Limited-time event
6 15 Stickers
7 15 Limited-time event
8 20 Cash
9 100 225 Dice Rolls
10 25 Cash
11 25 Stickers
12 30 Cash
13 250 450 Dice Rolls
14 35 Cash
15 40 Stickers
16 45 Cash
17 400 700 Dice Rolls
18 50 Limited-time event
19 75 Stickers
20 60 Stickers
21 700 1,000 Dice Rolls
22 60 Cash
23 365 Stickers
24 70 Limited-time event
25 80 Cash
26 500 1,300 Dice Rolls
27 150 Stickers
28 200 Cash
29 250 Limited-time event
30 1,200 1,700 Dice Rolls
31 300 Cash
32 400 Stickers
33 500 Cash
34 1,800 2,400 Dice Rolls
35 550 Stickers
36 600 Limited-time event
37 700 700 Dice Rolls
38 1,300 Cash
39 750 1,000 Dice Rolls
40 800 Stickers
41 900 Cash

Once you have unlocked all of the rewards in the above table, there's also a Big Reward to get which offers 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Fast & Luxurious rewards.

That's a wrap on our guide for the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious event. If you need more help with the hugely popular, you can also find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.

