Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious rewards

Fast & Luxurious is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with plenty of rewards available to unlock this week.

The event launched on Wednesday 12 June 2024 and ends on Friday 14 June 2024. There are dozens of rewards that players can get, including stickers, cash and, of course, lots of free dice.

If you're thinking of trying the event out, we've got details on all of the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious rewards and how to unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious Rewards

The objective of the June 2024 Fast & Luxurious event is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. Each time you do, you'll get points for the event which are needed to unlock different levels of rewards. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 16,000 dice rolls.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Stickers 2 5 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Cash 4 50 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Limited-time event 6 15 Stickers 7 15 Limited-time event 8 20 Cash 9 100 225 Dice Rolls 10 25 Cash 11 25 Stickers 12 30 Cash 13 250 450 Dice Rolls 14 35 Cash 15 40 Stickers 16 45 Cash 17 400 700 Dice Rolls 18 50 Limited-time event 19 75 Stickers 20 60 Stickers 21 700 1,000 Dice Rolls 22 60 Cash 23 365 Stickers 24 70 Limited-time event 25 80 Cash 26 500 1,300 Dice Rolls 27 150 Stickers 28 200 Cash 29 250 Limited-time event 30 1,200 1,700 Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Stickers 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,400 Dice Rolls 35 550 Stickers 36 600 Limited-time event 37 700 700 Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Cash 39 750 1,000 Dice Rolls 40 800 Stickers 41 900 Cash

Once you have unlocked all of the rewards in the above table, there's also a Big Reward to get which offers 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Fast & Luxurious rewards.

That's a wrap on our guide for the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious event. If you need more help with the hugely popular, you can also find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.