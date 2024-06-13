Monopoly Go Fast and Luxurious rewards
How to unlock all of the Fast & Luxurious rewards.
Fast & Luxurious is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with plenty of rewards available to unlock this week.
The event launched on Wednesday 12 June 2024 and ends on Friday 14 June 2024. There are dozens of rewards that players can get, including stickers, cash and, of course, lots of free dice.
If you're thinking of trying the event out, we've got details on all of the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious rewards and how to unlock each one.
Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious Rewards
The objective of the June 2024 Fast & Luxurious event is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles. Each time you do, you'll get points for the event which are needed to unlock different levels of rewards. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 16,000 dice rolls.
Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Fast & Luxurious event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Stickers
|2
|5
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|50
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Limited-time event
|6
|15
|Stickers
|7
|15
|Limited-time event
|8
|20
|Cash
|9
|100
|225 Dice Rolls
|10
|25
|Cash
|11
|25
|Stickers
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|250
|450 Dice Rolls
|14
|35
|Cash
|15
|40
|Stickers
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|400
|700 Dice Rolls
|18
|50
|Limited-time event
|19
|75
|Stickers
|20
|60
|Stickers
|21
|700
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|22
|60
|Cash
|23
|365
|Stickers
|24
|70
|Limited-time event
|25
|80
|Cash
|26
|500
|1,300 Dice Rolls
|27
|150
|Stickers
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|Limited-time event
|30
|1,200
|1,700 Dice Rolls
|31
|300
|Cash
|32
|400
|Stickers
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|1,800
|2,400 Dice Rolls
|35
|550
|Stickers
|36
|600
|Limited-time event
|37
|700
|700 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,300
|Cash
|39
|750
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|40
|800
|Stickers
|41
|900
|Cash
Once you have unlocked all of the rewards in the above table, there's also a Big Reward to get which offers 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Fast & Luxurious rewards.
