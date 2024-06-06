Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis rewards

How to unlock every reward in the Mars Metropolis event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis event, showing the Monopoly mascot wearing a spacesuit next to a container full of red rocks.
Image credit: VG247/Scopely
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Monopoly Go players looking for extra rewards can take part in the Mars Metropolis event that's running at the moment.

The event launched on Thursday 6 June 2024 and ends on Saturday 8 June 2024. As with other events, players who take part can unlock plenty of freebies like cash, stickers and lots of free dice.

If you're thinking of giving it a go, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis rewards and what you'll need to do to unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis Rewards

The objective of the Mars Metropolis event that's running during June 2024 is to land on tiles with the pickups icons in Monopoly Go. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 15,000 dice rolls.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Treasures event currency
2 5 Cash
3 10 Stickers
4 75 125 Dice Rolls
5 15 Treasures event currency
6 15 Stickers
7 20 Treasures event currency
8 25 Limited-time event
9 150 230 Dice Rolls
10 25 Treasures event currency
11 30 Stickers
12 30 Cash
13 35 Treasures event currency
14 450 600 Dice Rolls
15 50 Stickers
16 60 Limited-time event
17 70 Treasures event currency
18 80 Cash
19 900 800 Dice Rolls
20 60 Stickers
21 65 Treasures event currency
22 70 Cash
23 90 Limited-time event
24 1,500 1,200 Dice Rolls
25 120 Treasures event currency
26 200 Stickers
27 150 Treasures event currency
28 140 100 Dice Rolls
29 900 Cash
30 170 125 Dice Rolls
31 180 Treasures event currency
32 210 Cash
33 250 Stickers
34 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls
35 250 Treasures event currency
36 350 Limited-time event
37 600 Stickers
38 700 Treasures event currency
39 4,000 2,800 Dice Rolls
40 700 Limited-time event
41 900 500 Dice Rolls
42 800 Treasures event currency
43 2,700 Cash
44 1,100 700 Dice Rolls
45 1,000 Cash
46 1,250 Stickers
47 1,500 Cash
48 7,500 6,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for putting together this list of all the Mars Metropolis rewards.

That's a wrap on our guide for the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis event. For more help with the hugely popular app, find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got other Monopoly Go guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.

