Monopoly Go players looking for extra rewards can take part in the Mars Metropolis event that's running at the moment.

The event launched on Thursday 6 June 2024 and ends on Saturday 8 June 2024. As with other events, players who take part can unlock plenty of freebies like cash, stickers and lots of free dice.

If you're thinking of giving it a go, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis rewards and what you'll need to do to unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis Rewards

The objective of the Mars Metropolis event that's running during June 2024 is to land on tiles with the pickups icons in Monopoly Go. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 15,000 dice rolls.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Treasures event currency 2 5 Cash 3 10 Stickers 4 75 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Treasures event currency 6 15 Stickers 7 20 Treasures event currency 8 25 Limited-time event 9 150 230 Dice Rolls 10 25 Treasures event currency 11 30 Stickers 12 30 Cash 13 35 Treasures event currency 14 450 600 Dice Rolls 15 50 Stickers 16 60 Limited-time event 17 70 Treasures event currency 18 80 Cash 19 900 800 Dice Rolls 20 60 Stickers 21 65 Treasures event currency 22 70 Cash 23 90 Limited-time event 24 1,500 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 120 Treasures event currency 26 200 Stickers 27 150 Treasures event currency 28 140 100 Dice Rolls 29 900 Cash 30 170 125 Dice Rolls 31 180 Treasures event currency 32 210 Cash 33 250 Stickers 34 1,800 1,500 Dice Rolls 35 250 Treasures event currency 36 350 Limited-time event 37 600 Stickers 38 700 Treasures event currency 39 4,000 2,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 Limited-time event 41 900 500 Dice Rolls 42 800 Treasures event currency 43 2,700 Cash 44 1,100 700 Dice Rolls 45 1,000 Cash 46 1,250 Stickers 47 1,500 Cash 48 7,500 6,500 Dice Rolls

Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for putting together this list of all the Mars Metropolis rewards.

That's a wrap on our guide for the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis event. For more help with the hugely popular app, find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got other Monopoly Go guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.