Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis rewards
How to unlock every reward in the Mars Metropolis event.
Monopoly Go players looking for extra rewards can take part in the Mars Metropolis event that's running at the moment.
The event launched on Thursday 6 June 2024 and ends on Saturday 8 June 2024. As with other events, players who take part can unlock plenty of freebies like cash, stickers and lots of free dice.
If you're thinking of giving it a go, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis rewards and what you'll need to do to unlock each one.
Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis Rewards
The objective of the Mars Metropolis event that's running during June 2024 is to land on tiles with the pickups icons in Monopoly Go. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 15,000 dice rolls.
Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Treasures event currency
|2
|5
|Cash
|3
|10
|Stickers
|4
|75
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Treasures event currency
|6
|15
|Stickers
|7
|20
|Treasures event currency
|8
|25
|Limited-time event
|9
|150
|230 Dice Rolls
|10
|25
|Treasures event currency
|11
|30
|Stickers
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|35
|Treasures event currency
|14
|450
|600 Dice Rolls
|15
|50
|Stickers
|16
|60
|Limited-time event
|17
|70
|Treasures event currency
|18
|80
|Cash
|19
|900
|800 Dice Rolls
|20
|60
|Stickers
|21
|65
|Treasures event currency
|22
|70
|Cash
|23
|90
|Limited-time event
|24
|1,500
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|25
|120
|Treasures event currency
|26
|200
|Stickers
|27
|150
|Treasures event currency
|28
|140
|100 Dice Rolls
|29
|900
|Cash
|30
|170
|125 Dice Rolls
|31
|180
|Treasures event currency
|32
|210
|Cash
|33
|250
|Stickers
|34
|1,800
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|35
|250
|Treasures event currency
|36
|350
|Limited-time event
|37
|600
|Stickers
|38
|700
|Treasures event currency
|39
|4,000
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|Limited-time event
|41
|900
|500 Dice Rolls
|42
|800
|Treasures event currency
|43
|2,700
|Cash
|44
|1,100
|700 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,000
|Cash
|46
|1,250
|Stickers
|47
|1,500
|Cash
|48
|7,500
|6,500 Dice Rolls
Thanks go to the Go Rewards app for putting together this list of all the Mars Metropolis rewards.
That's a wrap on our guide for the Monopoly Go Mars Metropolis event. For more help with the hugely popular app, find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got other Monopoly Go guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.