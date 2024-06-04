Monopoly Go players looking for plenty of free rewards in the hit app can take part in the Cloud Cruisin' event that's running right now.

The event, which Scopely has held before, launched on Monday 3 June 2024 and ends on Thursday 6 June 2024. Players who take part will be able to claim lots of freebies including sticker packs, cash and, of course, free dice.

If you want to know what's on offer, we've got a list of all the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' rewards below, along with what you'll need to unlock them.

Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' Rewards

The objective of the Cloud Cruisin' event that's running during June 2024 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles in Monopoly Go. The grand prize for the event is 7,000 dice and a purple sticker pack, but there are other rewards you can claim as you reach each level.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Cash 2 5 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Stickers 4 50 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 Stickers 7 15 Limited-time event 8 20 Cash 9 100 225 Dice Rolls 10 25 Cash 11 25 Stickers 12 30 Cash 13 250 450 Dice Rolls 14 35 Cash 15 40 Stickers 16 45 Cash 17 400 700 Dice Rolls 18 50 Limited-time event 19 75 Stickers 20 60 Cash 21 700 1,200 Dice Rolls 22 60 Cash 23 65 Stickers 24 70 Limited-time event 25 80 100 Dice Rolls 26 500 Cash and Dice 27 150 225 Dice Rolls 28 200 Cash 29 250 Stickers 30 1,200 1,700 Dice Rolls 31 300 Limited-time event 32 400 Cash 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,400 Dice Rolls 35 550 Stickers 36 600 Cash 37 700 700 Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Cash and Dice 39 750 800 Dice Rolls 40 800 Stickers 41 900 Cash

Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord page for putting together this list of all the Cloud Cruisin' rewards.

