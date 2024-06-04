Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin rewards
How to unlock every reward in the latest Cloud Cruisin event.
Monopoly Go players looking for plenty of free rewards in the hit app can take part in the Cloud Cruisin' event that's running right now.
The event, which Scopely has held before, launched on Monday 3 June 2024 and ends on Thursday 6 June 2024. Players who take part will be able to claim lots of freebies including sticker packs, cash and, of course, free dice.
If you want to know what's on offer, we've got a list of all the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' rewards below, along with what you'll need to unlock them.
Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' Rewards
The objective of the Cloud Cruisin' event that's running during June 2024 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles in Monopoly Go. The grand prize for the event is 7,000 dice and a purple sticker pack, but there are other rewards you can claim as you reach each level.
Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|5
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Stickers
|4
|50
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|15
|Stickers
|7
|15
|Limited-time event
|8
|20
|Cash
|9
|100
|225 Dice Rolls
|10
|25
|Cash
|11
|25
|Stickers
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|250
|450 Dice Rolls
|14
|35
|Cash
|15
|40
|Stickers
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|400
|700 Dice Rolls
|18
|50
|Limited-time event
|19
|75
|Stickers
|20
|60
|Cash
|21
|700
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|22
|60
|Cash
|23
|65
|Stickers
|24
|70
|Limited-time event
|25
|80
|100 Dice Rolls
|26
|500
|Cash and Dice
|27
|150
|225 Dice Rolls
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|Stickers
|30
|1,200
|1,700 Dice Rolls
|31
|300
|Limited-time event
|32
|400
|Cash
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|1,800
|2,400 Dice Rolls
|35
|550
|Stickers
|36
|600
|Cash
|37
|700
|700 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,300
|Cash and Dice
|39
|750
|800 Dice Rolls
|40
|800
|Stickers
|41
|900
|Cash
Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord page for putting together this list of all the Cloud Cruisin' rewards.
