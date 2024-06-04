Skip to main content

Monopoly Go players looking for plenty of free rewards in the hit app can take part in the Cloud Cruisin' event that's running right now.

The event, which Scopely has held before, launched on Monday 3 June 2024 and ends on Thursday 6 June 2024. Players who take part will be able to claim lots of freebies including sticker packs, cash and, of course, free dice.

If you want to know what's on offer, we've got a list of all the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' rewards below, along with what you'll need to unlock them.

Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' Rewards

The objective of the Cloud Cruisin' event that's running during June 2024 is to land on the Tax and Utility tiles in Monopoly Go. The grand prize for the event is 7,000 dice and a purple sticker pack, but there are other rewards you can claim as you reach each level.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Cloud Cruisin' event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Cash
2 5 20 Dice Rolls
3 10 Stickers
4 50 125 Dice Rolls
5 15 Cash
6 15 Stickers
7 15 Limited-time event
8 20 Cash
9 100 225 Dice Rolls
10 25 Cash
11 25 Stickers
12 30 Cash
13 250 450 Dice Rolls
14 35 Cash
15 40 Stickers
16 45 Cash
17 400 700 Dice Rolls
18 50 Limited-time event
19 75 Stickers
20 60 Cash
21 700 1,200 Dice Rolls
22 60 Cash
23 65 Stickers
24 70 Limited-time event
25 80 100 Dice Rolls
26 500 Cash and Dice
27 150 225 Dice Rolls
28 200 Cash
29 250 Stickers
30 1,200 1,700 Dice Rolls
31 300 Limited-time event
32 400 Cash
33 500 Cash
34 1,800 2,400 Dice Rolls
35 550 Stickers
36 600 Cash
37 700 700 Dice Rolls
38 1,300 Cash and Dice
39 750 800 Dice Rolls
40 800 Stickers
41 900 Cash

Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord page for putting together this list of all the Cloud Cruisin' rewards.

That's it for our guide to the latest Cloud Cruisin' event. For more help with Monopoly Go, find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got pages on the next Peg-E event and the Monopoly Go events and tournaments taking place today.

