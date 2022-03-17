Elden Ring mausoleum guide: How to stop mausoleums and duplicate Remembrances

Elden Ring mausoleums are part of an important system that gets the vaguest of explanations.

Tracking these down and using them wisely means you get a handful of chances to acquire both items from a Remembrance, though you’ll still need to plan carefully. As with the limits on how many times you can respec, there are only so many wandering mausoleums in The Lands Between.

What are the Elden Ring mausoleums for?

The Wandering Mausoleums in Elden Ring let you duplicate Remembrances, the drops that come from shardbearer bosses, such as Astel and Rykard, which means you can get both Remembrance items. The catch is there are far more Remembrances than there are mausoleums, and some mausoleums only work with certain Remembrances. Think carefully about which ones might benefit your build the most before deciding, as you only get one Remembrance duplication per mausoleum.

Elden Ring mausoleum locations

There are eight wandering mausoleums (that we’ve found, at least), and despite the name, they don’t stray from their usual stomping grounds. The two in the Mausoleum Compound only work with Remembrances from non-demigods, such as the Fire Giant and Lichdragon.

Limgrave: In the large open plain near the Fourth Church of Marika

Liurnia: South of the lake in the Mausoleum Compound, northwest of the Minor Erdtree in eastern Liurnia

Liurnia: North of the lake in the Mausoleum Compound, northwest of the Minor Erdtree in eastern Liurnia

Liurnia: Near Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, east of Tetsu’s Rise.

Deeproot Depths: Northeast of where you fight the Crucible Knight

Mountaintop of the Giants: Near Castle Sol

Consecrated Snowfield: Northwest of Ordina and the Death-Rite Bird

How do you use the mausoleums in Elden Ring?

You can buy a note with a vague hint about “cleaning up” around the mausoleums, and it’s telling you to break off the skull buildup around its legs until the mausoleum sits down. Most mausoleums aren’t actively aggressive – they won’t chase you down, for example – but they can still hurt you.

Most will periodically leap into the air and crash down. When you see it stop moving its legs or take a shorter step than usual, that’s your sign to leave. The mausoleum will also fold its legs and “sit,” as it were, after you clean the skulls off, and it’ll kill you if you don’t move.

The Consecreated Snowfield mausoleum is a bit different. It continuously fires a rain of magic beams that reach a fairly long way away. They’re not as fast as the ones that assault you on the way to Caria Manor, though, so you should be able to dodge around them and reach the mausoleum.

What are the Elden Ring Remembrance rewards?

These are all the Remembrances we've found so far and what you get for them.

Axe of Godrick and Grafted Dragon

Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen (Rennala) Rennala’s Full Moon (spell) and Carian Regal Scepter

Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear and Bloodboon Incantation

Blasphemous Blade and Rykard’s Rancor

Lion Greatbow and Starscourage Greatsword

Winged Greathorn and Ancestor’s Spirit Horn

Maliketh’s Black Blade and Black Blade Incantation

Remembrance of the Fire Giant (the Fire Giant) Burn, O Flame Incantation and Fire Giant’s Braid

Bastard’s Stars and the Waves of Darkness Ash of War

Axe of Godfrey and Horah Loux’s Earthshaker Ash of War

Fortissax Lightning Spear and Death Lightning Incantation

Dragon King’s Cragblade and Placidusax’s Ruin

Hand of Malenia and Scarlet Aeonia

Marika’s Hammer and Sacred Relic Sword

