Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree has introduced a new map full of bosses to beat, dungeons to explore, and loot to find. Not just that, but FromSoftware has also added an abundance of new weapons and gear to the game so that you can beat new enemies in style. And if style is what you’re going for, you definitely want to give Wing Stance a whirl.

While this Ash of War can only be applied to a single weapon, the Milady, don’t let that put you off finding it and trying it. A Wing Stance Milady is incredibly powerful and a lot of fun to use, having you perform all manner of stylish slashes and impaling thrusts. Without further ado, here’s where to find Wing Stance in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to find Wing Stance in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Wing Stance Ash of War is found in Castle Ensis in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Wing Stance is found in a small tower near Rellana's arena. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

After making your way through the castle and eventually arriving at the boss arena of Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, Wing Stance is just a short walk away.

From the Castle Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace, found just before Rellana’s arena, turn around and head to the balcony outside. If you look to the south, you will see a tower.

Make your way over to the tower and climb up it. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Jump off the balcony to the right and make your way over to the tower. Climb the stairs and two ladders inside, and you will come to a chest that contains Wing Stance.

How to use Wing Stance

When it comes to using Wing Stance, there’s only one weapon that it is actually compatible with in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. This is the Milady, a Light Greatsword that you’ll find in another chest atop another tower in Castle Ensis. It also will require 12 Strength and 17 Dexterity to wield, which isn’t too much of an ask!

To use Wing Stance, pop it on Milady at a Site of Grace. Then, before attacking, use Wing Stance to bolster your attack. With Wing Stance active, your light attack becomes a trio of slashes, while your heavy attack becomes a leaping thrust attack. Both of them pack quite the punch compared to the Milady’s usual attacks!

