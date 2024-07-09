Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion hasn’t just added a whole new area to explore, and bosses to beat, but also a dozen weapons to go about battering them to a pulp with. One weapon that stands out amongst the crowd but can take some time to get your hands on is the Fire Knight’s Greatsword.

The Colossal Sword is a rare drop, but it’s worth farming given just how fun it is to use. It dishes out fire damage with each attack, and when further buffed with a fire affinity, it’ll dish out even more damage. Without further ado, here’s where to find the Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

The increase to the Fire Knight’s Greatsword’s attack rating with fire buffs was not working at launch, but this appears to have been fixed in Elden Ring’s 1.12.3 patch.

Where to find the Fire Knight Greatsword in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Fire Knight Greatsword is a random drop from Fire Knights in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, and you’ll find most of these in Shadow Keep.

Rather than running around Shadow Keep farming Fire Knights mindlessly, though, there is one quick and easy route you can take while trying to farm the drop.

From the First Floor, turn around and take the elevator to find an easy Fire Knight to farm. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Starting from the Specimen Storehouse First Floor Site of Grace, turn around and take the huge elevator behind you. Once at the bottom, remember to send it back up again to save you some time returning here.

Kill them, pray they drop the Fire Knight's Greatsword, and if not, rinse and repeat. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

In front of the lift is a single Fire Knight that you can quickly take out at range — I found the Blasphemous Blade and Fallingstar Beast Jaw ideal for this. Once they’re dead, check if they’ve dropped the weapon, and return to the First Floor Site of Grace and repeat the process if not.

If you have any Silver Horn Tender’s or Silver-Pickled Fowl Foots in your inventory, use them to boost your item discovery. On top of that, you can equip the Silver Scarab Talisman to raise your Discovery by 75, and the higher your Arcane stat, the better luck you’ll have with drops.

Once you have the weapon, it will require 22 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 12 Faith to wield, and requires standard Smithing Stones to upgrade.

