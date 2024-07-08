Where to find Bloodfiend’s Arm in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

There are a few weapons introduced as part of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that stand out amongst the crowd; one of them being the Bloodfiend’s Arm. The Colossal Weapon, which sees you depleting the health pools of enemies in just a few hits in our Bloodfiend’s Arm build, is well worth trying out.

It helps that the weapon is available from the moment you set foot in the Realm of Shadow, and despite a recent nerf to its bugged Arcane scaling — which saw it causing 223 blood loss at +25 with 80 Arcane, rather than the 203 blood loss it does currently at the same stats — it’s still a force to be reckoned with. Without further ado, here’s where to find the Bloodfiend’s Arm weapon in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to find Bloodfiend’s Arm in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Bloodfiend’s Arm can be found in Prospect Town in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which is accessible from the moment that you set foot in Gravesite Plain.

From the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace, you want to head north to Three Path Cross, where the Hornsent and Redmane Freyja can be found. From here, head west towards Main Gate Cross, where you’ll then meet Sir Ansbach and Moore.

Here's how to get to Prospect Town from Gravesite Plain. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, instead of venturing into Belurat Tower Settlement, you actually want to head southeast of the Main Gate Cross, where you will be able to traverse along the cliff edge — past some spectral dogs and bats — and reach the Cliffside Terminus Site of Grace.

Just up ahead, you will see the ruined Prospect Town. You want to climb up and into the ruined town using Torrent, until you eventually come to a small horde of Bloodfiends.

Kill these Bloodfiends to receive Bloodfiend's Arm. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Clear them all out as quickly as possible, and one of them will provide a guaranteed drop of the Bloodfiend's Arm that you can then pick up. If you’ve an AoE attack to hand, you can make incredibly light work of this!

