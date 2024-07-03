Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has introduced a lot of new weapons to the gargantuan game, and some of them are very impressive. It’s also safe to say that fans of Faith are spoiled for choice with all the new additions, but one of the best weapons for any Faith player to try out is the Euporia.

This impressive twinblade dishes out Holy damage and has an incredible skill - Euporia Vortex - that buffs itself when used correctly, and it isn’t at all hard to use this weapon to obliterate foes with. Without further ado, here’s our guide to the best Euporia build in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

This weapon is found in an end-game area, so there are spoilers for Shadow of the Erdtree’s final area ahead.

Where to find the Euporia in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

Euporia is found in in Belurat Tower Settlement in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, but only after you’ve gained access to the secret tower that is Enir-Ilim. This means that you need to have beaten Messmer, the Impaler and Romina Saint of the Bud at a minimum to get there.

Once you’re there, enjoy the Divine Beast Warrior and Inquisitor enemies you’ll be facing, and make your way up the various staircases until you reach the Spiral Rise Site of Grace.

From here, you want to head back outside and keep left. To the left of the large, resting Inquisitor is another staircase you can go down that leads to a small hall containing the Inquisitor Spirit Ashes.

Head out the other door to find yourself on a broken ledge. Below you will be another staircase that you can carefully jump onto.

Carefully jump down onto this staircase. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From here, go up the stairs and where the broken railing in the gazebo is, you can jump down to another ledge.

Jump past the ruined railing and onto this ledge. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, look to your left (the southeast), where you will see some stone arches. Platform along them and where there is a gap, jump down onto the ledge below you again.

Next, hop on over to the stone archways shown here. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Follow this ledge southwest and around the corner, where you’ll see another stone pillar you can jump down onto.

Around the corner, there's another ledge to jump on. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Head left around the pillar and jump down onto the staircase below you. At the bottom of the stairs, where the corpse holding the Fireproof Pickled Liver is, look south. You will see a window that you can sprint-jump into.

Brace yourself. You now need to run and jump into this window. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once in the following room, you’ll be notified that you are now back in Belurat Tower Settlement. Head outside, take care of the Spider Scorpion, and go into the door on your right where the elevator is. Ride the elevator!

Head outside and down the stairs to come to a room full of Inquisitor enemies. Go past them and down the stairs past the Divine Beast Warrior to reach another elevator. It’ll deliver you to a grand door that you can now open.

Go on... open the door! | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Open the door and loot the corpse in front of you to finally add the Euporia to your inventory!

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, check out how to get an anti-dragon katana, how to beat the Furnace Golems that are found across the Realm of Shadow, and our guide to the best Euporia build.