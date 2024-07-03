Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Best Euporia Build

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree has an abundance of weapons to choose from, and Euporia is an impressive Faith-scaling twinblade that you won’t find until your journey through the Realm of Shadow is nearly over. Though, it is one you’ll likely want to run around New Game Plus with given how impressive it can be with the right build.

In this guide to the best Euporia build, we’re going to run through the stats you need and any other key gear that’ll help you get the most out of this weapon and the damage it is capable of inflicting. So without further ado, here’s our guide to the best Euporia build in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Best Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Euporia Build

The best Euporia build in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree focuses on Faith as a primary stat, given that the weapon has B scaling with it at +10. Additionally, given that the Euporia dishes out Holy damage, we’ll want a back-up for dealing damage to enemies that aren’t as susceptible to Holy damage; this is where our Lightning Incantations and the Gravel Stone Seal (and Golden Order Seal) come in handy.

With a mixture of the spinning twinblade and some precise Lightning attacks, you’ll be able to take on just about anything across the Lands Between and Realm of Shadow. Though, you might want to consider a different weapon for the final boss, who’s second phase - which is 70% of their health pool - is resistant to Holy damage.

As for how the Euporia works, you’ll mainly be relying on your weapon Skill - Euporia Vortex - to damage foes. Though, its light and heavy attacks also dish out plenty of damage. Euporia Vortex, however, sees you spinning your weapon and dealing Holy damage with each hit, and it comes with a nice bonus; if you manage to land enough hits on enemies successfully, Euporia Vortex receives a slight buff to its damage, and will begin to simultaneously fire bolts at your target. It’s pretty neat.

When you’re tired of that, though, or are facing an enemy who’s more resistant to Holy than you’d like, whip out your Sacred Seal and begin firing Lightning Spear at them between standard attacks.

Elden Ring Euporia Build: Stats and Class

This Euporia build uses a weapon that is found within Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, so with that in mind, this build is intended for those on their journey through the Realm of Shadow or venturing into New Game Plus.

As a result, your starting class does not matter, but I do recommend Confessor or Prophet for their high starting Faith stat. Additionally, the recommended stats below are for a Rune Level 150-200 build. Though, if you plan on wielding this at the beginning of a fresh playthrough or are planning to grab it as soon as you can, take a look at our base-game Faith build to help you prepare.

For your Flask spread, I recommend 10 Crimson and 4 Cerulean Flasks. That said, have a play around with the Euporia and its weapon Skill, and see what works for you and your playstyle. You could consider less FP flasks if you aren’t using Incantations all that much.

The below is the stat spread that I’d recommend for this build, but there’s plenty of wiggle room for those who aren’t quite Level 200.

Vigor: 60

Mind: 20-30+

Endurance: 20-30+

Strength: 16

Dexterity: 16

Intelligence: 7

Faith: 60-80

Arcane: 10

Having 60 Vigor is incredibly important when starting your journey in the Realm of Shadow, as the bosses hit hard and have fatal attacks. 60 Vigor can help you avoid these, but while adventuring around the base game, you can have less Vigor and do just fine.

Similar can be said for Mind and Endurance, which I recommend a minimum of 20 Rune Levels for. This will do you more than fine, but if you find yourself running out of FP or Stamina often, you should later bump these both up to 30 where possible. Additionally, the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman for speedier stamina regeneration can help if you feel your Endurance is lacking.

Strength, Dexterity, Arcane and Intelligence are four stats we can largely ignore. We don’t need Intelligence or Arcane whatsoever for this build, and we need just a minimum of 16 Strength and 16 Dexterity to be able to wield the Euporia. That’s it!

Faith, however, is our most important stat, as this is what both the Euporia and Gravel Stone Seal scale with best. When you’re first starting out, aim to have 60 Faith as soon as possible, and as you venture into the Realm of Shadow and beyond, try to bump this up to 80 Faith to maximise your damage. Alternatively, if you’re happy with your damage at the 60 Faith soft cap, put a few more points into Dexterity and Strength to boost your Physical damage if you're using light/heavy attacks often, or Mind and Endurance if you feel you’re low on those.

Last, but not least, let’s talk about the Flask of Wondrous Physick. There are a few options to consider. The Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear can boost the damage of your Holy attacks, which is great for the Euporia. Pair this with the Faith-Knot Crystal Tear to get a nice temporary boost to your Faith stat if it is currently below 80.

Alternatively, the Lightning-Shrouded Cracked Tear for boosting Lightning attacks and the Opaline Hardtear for some serious damage negation are good options for this build.

Elden Ring Euporia Build: Weapons

The primary weapon for this Euporia build is, you guessed it, the Euporia. To get your hands on this weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree, you’ll need to have reached the end-game area of Enir-Ilim, where you can do some very lengthy, perilous platforming from the Spiral Rise into a hidden area full of great loot.

For more details, here’s our guide on where to find the Euporia.

The secondary piece of gear that we’ll equip for this Euporia build is the Gravel Stone Seal. This Sacred Seal has an S scaling with Faith at +10 and boosts Dragon Cult Incantations, which we’ll be using. We’ll be using this to cast buffs before particularly troubling fights, as well as use a few of the aforementioned Dragon Cult Incantations for bosses with strong Holy resistances.

Alternatively, some Sacred Seals have better Faith scaling than the Gravel Stone Seal - the Golden Order Seal and Erdtree Seal being two of them. Provided you at least have the Gravel Stone Seal equipped in your off-hand, you’ll still get the boost to Dragon Cult Incantations from it, so make use of that Faith stat and equip the Erdtree Seal for improved Incantation scaling. Or if you can afford 17 Intelligence, the Golden Order Seal is your best option.

Elden Ring Euporia Build: Ashes of War

Given that the Euporia is a Somber weapon with its own unique Skill, and the only weapon we’re using in this build, we don’t require any Ashes of War.

Elden Ring Euporia Build: Talismans

There are a few Talismans to consider when using this build.

Shard of Alexander - greatly boosts the attack power of Skills.

- greatly boosts the attack power of Skills. Sacred Scorpion Charm - increases holy damage but increases physical damage taken.

- increases holy damage but increases physical damage taken. Lightning Scorpion Charm - increases lightning damage but increases physical damage taken.

- increases lightning damage but increases physical damage taken. Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman - greatly negates physical damage taken.

- greatly negates physical damage taken. Ritual Sword Talisman - raises attack power when HP is full.

- raises attack power when HP is full. Millicent ’s Prosthesis - boosts dexterity and raises attack power with successive attacks.

- boosts dexterity and raises attack power with successive attacks. Two Handed Sword Talisman - enhances attacks with two-handed weapons.

- enhances attacks with two-handed weapons. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia - greatly raises attack power with successive attacks. This apparently does not work for the Barbed Staff Spear’s Skill, so bear that in mind.

Shard of Alexander is a must-have for this build given how often we’ll be relying on the Euporia Vortex skill, and anything that boosts our attack on top of that is a plus. You can attack very quickly with the twinblade, so I highly recommend the Rotten Swinged Sword Insignia for this.

Additionally, if your Stamina is running out too often for your liking, the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman can speed up your regeneration rate. You can also consider the Sacred and Lightning Scorpion Charms for another damage boost, as the increase to damage taken is minimal. Though, I do recommend pairing either with the Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman to negate some additional physical damage.

Don't forget about the Golden Order Seal here if you can afford to equip it. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Elden Ring Euporia Build: Incantations

Seeing as we're leveling Faith for this build, you might as well make the most of the range of Incantations that Elden Ring - and Shadow of the Erdree - has to offer you. As mentioned above, we’ll be using the Gravel Stone Seal to cast these given its S scaling with Faith when upgraded to +10, as well as the fact that it boosts the Dragon Cult Incantations we’ll be using.

Golden Vow - increase attack and defense for self and allies. This is found at Corpse-Stench Shack in Mt. Gelmir.

- increase attack and defense for self and allies. This is found at Corpse-Stench Shack in Mt. Gelmir. Flame, Grant Me Strength - raises physical and fire-affinity attack power. You’ll find this behind Fort Gael in Caelid.

- raises physical and fire-affinity attack power. You’ll find this behind Fort Gael in Caelid. Lightning Spear - hurls a lightning spear at an enemy. You need to give the Dragon Cult Prayerbook to Miriel at the Church of Vows to be able to purchase this one.

- hurls a lightning spear at an enemy. You need to give the Dragon Cult Prayerbook to Miriel at the Church of Vows to be able to purchase this one. Knight’s Lightning Spear - hurls a lightning spear at an enemy, with additional, smalling spears being hurled after the first one. This is found in Scorpion River Catacombs.

I always recommend having some Incantations available to buff your attack, especially throughout the Realm of Shadow, but you can consider fortification Incantations for damage negation to aid with fights that are troubling you.

Additionally, if you've the Memory Slots to spare, you can equip some Incantations for dealing additional damage to enemies, giving you the opportunity to switch things up on occasion if you fancy it. I’ve suggested Dragon Cult Incantations given the fact that the Gravel Stone Seal boosts these, but you could also consider additional Holy Incantations if you prefer.

The MultiLayered Ring of Light Incantation is one that feels thematically suitable for this build, as well as the Golden Arcs and Giant Golden Arc Incantations, but they won't be buffed by the Gravel Stone Seal or Golden Order Seal. Ultimately, opt for whatever Incantations you enjoy using, but I can’t recommend Lightning Spear enough!

Elden Ring Euporia Build: Armour and Gear

With this build, you can opt for whatever armor you think looks cool. I personally think the Malformed Dragon set looks really neat with the Euporia and Dragon Cult Incantations that we’re using, but you could also try Rakshasa’s set for fun, which increases attack power but also increases damage taken.

Alternatively, the Ruler’s Mask boosts the Faith stat by +2, so you could try donning the Ruler’s set for some lighter armor. The Haligtree Helm also increases Faith, albeit only by +1, but the gold armor set also looks pretty good with this build.

