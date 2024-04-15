Skip to main content
Where to get the Shard of Alexander in Elden Ring

The Shard of Alexander is acquired from a bittersweet fight with a beloved warrior jar.

The player stands near the Dragon Temple Lift in Crumbling Farum Azula of Elden Ring
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Elden Ring has plenty of powerful Talismans that can make traversing The Lands Between a little easier, and the Shard of Alexander is definitely one of the best ones to try and get your hands on. It's capable of boosting the attack power of your weapon skills, making your already powerful weapons even more hard-hitting.

To get your hands on it however, you’ll need to follow warrior jar, Iron Fist Alexander, across the map before eventually fighting him. It’s one fight that many of us wish we didn’t have to do, but the Shard of Alexander is just too good to pass up on…

Dry your eyes and listen up, because here’s where to get Shard of Alexander in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Shard of Alexander in Elden Ring

The Shard of Alexander Talisman is a drop from Iron Fist Alexander at the very end of his quest in Elden Ring.

We have a full walkthrough of Iron Fist Alexander’s quest already, so you want to follow that - which sees you talking to him in Starscourge Radahn’s arena, Liurnia of the Lakes, and near Seethewater Terminus - until he leaves for Crumbling Farum Azula.

Now, the closest Site of Grace to Alexander’s new location is the Dragon Temple Lift marked on the below map. You’ll need two Stonesword Keys to access the area this Grace is in, but once you do, you simply need to make your way west through the ruined courtyard.

The location of Iron Fist Alexander, once he moves to Crumbling Farum Azula, is marked on the Elden Ring map
Here's where you'll find Alexander in Crumbline Farum Azula. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll eventually come to some ruined buildings you can climb across, and Iron Fist Alexander will be standing there waiting to challenge you to a duel.

The player speaks with Iron Fist Alexander at Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring
Speak with Alexander to begin the duel. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Accept his duel and then prepare to fight him, which isn’t too difficult. He is relatively slow, but very hard-hitting, so you’ll want to dodge his attacks before going in for a couple of your own.

Once Iron Fist Alexander has been felled (goodnight, sweet prince), you’ll receive Alexander’s Innards and the Shard of Alexander Talisman finally. The Talisman will boost the attack power of your weapon skills, while Alexander’s Innards are part of Jar Bairn’s quest.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at the Jellyfish quest, which can also bag you a new Talisman. On top of that, take a look at where to get the Claw Talisman, the Old Lord’s Talisman, and the Erdtree’s Favor+2 Talisman.

