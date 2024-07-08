Where to find Impenetrable Thorns in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has introduced a whole range of new weapons, spells, and other gear to the already gargantuan RPG, leaving players spoilt for choice. Spellcasters and Bleed fans in particular can rejoice though, given the addition of a brand-new, powerful spell - Impenetrable Thorns - that can make even the hardest of bosses incredibly easy.

Seriously, it’s one of the best spells in Elden Ring. Capable of staggering foes and causing blood loss from a great distance, Impenetrable Thorns is a little bit cheesy, but if you’re running an Arcane build, you should definitely have this in one of your Memory Slots. To help you out with just that, here’s where to find Impenetrable Thorns in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to find Impenetrable Thorns in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Impenetrable Thorns can be found in the Specimen Storehouse in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. To access the spell, you’ll need to have made your way up to the Seventh Floor of the area; see our Specimen Storehouse walkthrough if you need help getting there.

From the Seventh Floor Site of Grace, exit the room and go down the stairs. Then, make your way to the end of the hall where you will find a lever; pull it!

Pull this lever to move the statues in the middle of the room. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The statues in the middle of the Storehouse will now move. Turn around to face away from the lever, and you will see that you can now climb up the statues from the floor you are currently on, so do just that.

Climb along the statues to reach a higher floor on the other side of the room, where you'll be able to go outside. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the next floor, head outside. Do not go up the stairs to your right. Instead, look directly west and stand on the edge of the platform, then look down. You will see a bat, and now need to carefully jump down to the platform that they’re on.

Drop from this ledge and face the wall to find Impenetrable Thorns. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Kill the bat and just behind you, there will be a corpse holding the Impenetrable Thorns spell. Grab it and it’s now all yours! To try and get the most out of it’s damage and blood loss, take a look at our Impenetrable Thorns build.

To advance from this area, you can jump down to another platform to the west again. This will bring you to the Specimen Storehouse Fourth Floor Site of Grace.

