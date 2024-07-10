Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has gone a long way in making crafting and upgrading specific items significantly easier. That isn’t just thanks to common enemies dropping an abundance of Smithing Stones either, but with the addition of certain Bell Bearings, getting items such as String and Knot Resin without farming them is simpler than ever.

There are multiple Bell Bearings scattered across the Realm of Shadow, and while many are found in pots or tied to NPCs and their quests, some are very well hidden. To help you out, here’s where to find all Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

All Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

While hunting down Bell Bearings in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s worth noting that a majority of them are found inside of hanging pots around the map. These can be easy to miss at times, so here’s an example of one so you have an idea of what to look out for.

See a hanging pot like this? Shoot it and collect the Bell Bearing from it! | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Other Bell Bearings can be acquired from some secret areas, or from NPCs. I talk about these towards the end of this guide if you’re hoping to avoid any quest spoilers.

String Seller’s Bell Bearing

The String-Seller’s Bell Bearing can be found near Prospect Town, which is accessed by heading southeast of the Main Gate Cross in front of Belurat Tower Settlement.

To the right of the town, there is a small ravine with a single Bloodfiend patrolling it. Kill the Bloodfiend and look up to your left to see a pot - containing the String-Seller’s Bell Bearing - that you can shoot down.

This Bell Bearing is found in the small ravine beside Prospect Town. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The String Seller’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

String

Herbalist’s Bell Bearing

The Herbalist’s Bell Bearing is on the way to Dragon’s Pit. From the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace, you want to head southwest and follow the headless dragon statues.

When you come to the spot marked on the below map, you will see another pot hanging from the cliff to your right. Shoot it down to receive the Bell Bearing.

This Bell Bearing is found on the way to Dragon's Pit. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Herbalist’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

Rada Fruit

Greasemonger’s Bell Bearing

The Greasemonger’s Bell Bearing is found in Scadu Altus, on the route between Bonny Village and the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

From the Bridge Leading to Village Site of Grace, head north, go past the Furnace Golem, and keep looking at the cliffside to your left. You will eventually come to another hanging pot that you can shoot down to receive the Bell Bearing.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Greasemonger’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

Root Resin

Knot Resin

Moldmonger’s Bell Bearing

The Moldmonger’s Bell Bearing can be found directly beside the Recluse’s River Downstream Site of Grace. At the Grace, turn to face the northeast and you will see the pot that you need to shoot down.

You can access this area by going down the ladder in Shadow Keep’s main plaza, where the burning boats and Militiamen enemies are.

After shooting the pot down, the Bell Bearing will drop far down below. You’ll need to use the headstones sticking out of the cliff to the southeast of the Site of Grace to get down there and grab it.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Moldmonger’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

Fly Mold

Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 1

The Mushroom-Seller’s Bell Bearing 1 is found north of Ellac River Cave, and is just a short walk from the Rivermouth Cave if you’ve been there.

From Ellac River Cave, head north and take a left when the path splits. When you come to the cliff-edge, turn around and look northeast to see the pot containing the Bell Bearing hanging from a wall.

To get to Ellac River Cave, you’ll want to go into the small ravine that is southeast of Castle Ensis’ front gate. You will end up in a small poison swamp where you want to keep left. The entrance to Ellac River Cave is behind a Miranda Flower and Giant Crab.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 1 allows you to purchase the following:

Mushroom

Redflesh Mushroom

Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 2

To grab the Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 2, you’ll need to go south of Ellac River Cave instead. By doing this, you will eventually come to the Ellac River Downstream Site of Grace.

Head south of this Grace, where you will find that you can platform downwards. Do this, but as you proceed, look to your left at the waterfall; the Bell Bearing will be in another hanging pot here.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 2 allows you to purchase the following:

Toxic Mushroom

Whiteflesh Mushroom

The next few Bell Bearings are found in secret areas or acquired as part of NPC quests. As a result, there are spoilers ahead.

Spellmachinist’s Bell Bearing

The Spellmachinist’s Bell Bearing is found at Rabbath’s Rise. Though, you sadly can’t just rock up there and grab it. Instead, you need to make your way to Shaman Village in the secret area of the Hinterlands.

You'll need to hop onto Rabbath's Rise from the Hinterlands. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If you head to the northmost point of the Hinterlands, you'll find a small gap you can waltz into that leads to a cliff-edge. Carefully look down, and you'll see that you can platform down and get closer to the top of Rabbath’s Rise.

Go through this gap and platform down towards Rabbath's Rise. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once close enough, you will see a balcony that you can jump to. I recommend doing this platforming on foot instead of Torrent, to avoid the lengthy trot back here.

Once safely on the balcony, drop to the lower level of the tower to find the Bell Bearing on a corpse.

The Spellmachinist’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

Rabbath’s Greatbolt

Moore’s Bell Bearing

Moore’s Bell Bearing can be collected from his corpse on three separate occasions, depending on how you handle his quest.

The first way you can grab it is by killing two Forager Broods around the Realm of Shadow. These are non-violent Servants of Rot — much like the ones in Caelid and the Lake of Rot - and they’ll provide you with Cookbooks. Kill two of them, however, and Moore will invade you. Kill Moore and return to his body at Main Gate Cross, in front of Belurat Tower Settlement, to loot his gear and Bell Bearing.

The second and third way to grab Moore’s Bell Bearing is during the critical decision in his quest, which occurs after you are notified that a ‘Great Rune has broken.’ Depending on what you choose to say to Moore, you can get his Bell Bearing the following ways:

Tell Moore to ‘be sad forever’ - Moore can be found dead north of the Church of Crusade, where you can loot his Bell Bearing and gear from his corpse.

- Moore can be found dead north of the Church of Crusade, where you can loot his Bell Bearing and gear from his corpse. Tell Moore to ‘put it behind you’ - Moore will appear during a fight at Enir-Ilim later in the game, and his corpse can be looted following the battle.

Moore’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

Rune Arc

Spellproof Pickled Liver

Fireproof Pickled Liver

Holyproof Pickled Liver

Lightningproof Pickled Liver

Ballista Bolt

Bolt

Black Pyrefly

Well Pickled Turtle Neck

Redflesh Mushroom

Whiteflesh Mushroom

Arrow

Great Arrow

Sanguine Amaryllis

Note: Sealed Spiritsprings

You’ll find that you also get Thiollier’s inventory, alongside Moore’s, when handing the Bell Bearing into Twin Maiden Husks. This makes the following additional items available from Moore’s Bell Bearing:

Poisonbone Dart

Poisoned Stone

Poisoned Stone Clump

Poison Grease

Drawstring Poison Grease

Thiollier’s Concoction

Toxic Mossling

Rada Fruit

Knot Resin

Poisonbloom

Miranda Powder

Rada Fruit

Trina’s Lily

Altus Bloom

Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle

Igon’s Bell Bearing

Igon’s Bell Bearing can be collected from his corpse at the Foot of Jagged Peak after defeating Bayle the Dread. If you complete Igon’s quest, he’ll also assist you with the fight and you’ll get to witness some of the best dialogue in all of Elden Ring.

Igon’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

Igon’s Harpoon

Ymir’s Bell Bearing

Count Ymir’s Bell Bearing is collected at the end of Count Ymir’s questline, which has you visiting all three Finger Ruins in the Realm of Shadow before eventually fighting Swordhand of Night Jolan, Count Ymir himself, and Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

Ymir’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:

Glintstone Pebble

Glintblade Phalanx

Great Glintstone Shard

Carian Phalanx

Carian Retaliation

Miriam’s Vanishing

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at our guides to the best Spells and Incantations, the best Spirit Ashes, and our boss order guide so you don’t miss out on any bosses… there’s a lot of them!