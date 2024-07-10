All Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Shadow of the Erdtree hides away multiple Bell Bearings that will make some items easier to access! Here’s where to find them.
Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has gone a long way in making crafting and upgrading specific items significantly easier. That isn’t just thanks to common enemies dropping an abundance of Smithing Stones either, but with the addition of certain Bell Bearings, getting items such as String and Knot Resin without farming them is simpler than ever.
There are multiple Bell Bearings scattered across the Realm of Shadow, and while many are found in pots or tied to NPCs and their quests, some are very well hidden. To help you out, here’s where to find all Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
While hunting down Bell Bearings in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s worth noting that a majority of them are found inside of hanging pots around the map. These can be easy to miss at times, so here’s an example of one so you have an idea of what to look out for.
Other Bell Bearings can be acquired from some secret areas, or from NPCs. I talk about these towards the end of this guide if you’re hoping to avoid any quest spoilers.
String Seller’s Bell Bearing
The String-Seller’s Bell Bearing can be found near Prospect Town, which is accessed by heading southeast of the Main Gate Cross in front of Belurat Tower Settlement.
To the right of the town, there is a small ravine with a single Bloodfiend patrolling it. Kill the Bloodfiend and look up to your left to see a pot - containing the String-Seller’s Bell Bearing - that you can shoot down.
The String Seller’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- String
Herbalist’s Bell Bearing
The Herbalist’s Bell Bearing is on the way to Dragon’s Pit. From the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace, you want to head southwest and follow the headless dragon statues.
When you come to the spot marked on the below map, you will see another pot hanging from the cliff to your right. Shoot it down to receive the Bell Bearing.
The Herbalist’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- Rada Fruit
Greasemonger’s Bell Bearing
The Greasemonger’s Bell Bearing is found in Scadu Altus, on the route between Bonny Village and the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.
From the Bridge Leading to Village Site of Grace, head north, go past the Furnace Golem, and keep looking at the cliffside to your left. You will eventually come to another hanging pot that you can shoot down to receive the Bell Bearing.
The Greasemonger’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- Root Resin
- Knot Resin
Moldmonger’s Bell Bearing
The Moldmonger’s Bell Bearing can be found directly beside the Recluse’s River Downstream Site of Grace. At the Grace, turn to face the northeast and you will see the pot that you need to shoot down.
You can access this area by going down the ladder in Shadow Keep’s main plaza, where the burning boats and Militiamen enemies are.
After shooting the pot down, the Bell Bearing will drop far down below. You’ll need to use the headstones sticking out of the cliff to the southeast of the Site of Grace to get down there and grab it.
The Moldmonger’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- Fly Mold
Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 1
The Mushroom-Seller’s Bell Bearing 1 is found north of Ellac River Cave, and is just a short walk from the Rivermouth Cave if you’ve been there.
From Ellac River Cave, head north and take a left when the path splits. When you come to the cliff-edge, turn around and look northeast to see the pot containing the Bell Bearing hanging from a wall.
To get to Ellac River Cave, you’ll want to go into the small ravine that is southeast of Castle Ensis’ front gate. You will end up in a small poison swamp where you want to keep left. The entrance to Ellac River Cave is behind a Miranda Flower and Giant Crab.
The Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 1 allows you to purchase the following:
- Mushroom
- Redflesh Mushroom
Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 2
To grab the Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 2, you’ll need to go south of Ellac River Cave instead. By doing this, you will eventually come to the Ellac River Downstream Site of Grace.
Head south of this Grace, where you will find that you can platform downwards. Do this, but as you proceed, look to your left at the waterfall; the Bell Bearing will be in another hanging pot here.
The Mushroom Seller’s Bell Bearing 2 allows you to purchase the following:
- Toxic Mushroom
- Whiteflesh Mushroom
The next few Bell Bearings are found in secret areas or acquired as part of NPC quests. As a result, there are spoilers ahead.
Spellmachinist’s Bell Bearing
The Spellmachinist’s Bell Bearing is found at Rabbath’s Rise. Though, you sadly can’t just rock up there and grab it. Instead, you need to make your way to Shaman Village in the secret area of the Hinterlands.
If you head to the northmost point of the Hinterlands, you'll find a small gap you can waltz into that leads to a cliff-edge. Carefully look down, and you'll see that you can platform down and get closer to the top of Rabbath’s Rise.
Once close enough, you will see a balcony that you can jump to. I recommend doing this platforming on foot instead of Torrent, to avoid the lengthy trot back here.
Once safely on the balcony, drop to the lower level of the tower to find the Bell Bearing on a corpse.
The Spellmachinist’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- Rabbath’s Greatbolt
Moore’s Bell Bearing
Moore’s Bell Bearing can be collected from his corpse on three separate occasions, depending on how you handle his quest.
The first way you can grab it is by killing two Forager Broods around the Realm of Shadow. These are non-violent Servants of Rot — much like the ones in Caelid and the Lake of Rot - and they’ll provide you with Cookbooks. Kill two of them, however, and Moore will invade you. Kill Moore and return to his body at Main Gate Cross, in front of Belurat Tower Settlement, to loot his gear and Bell Bearing.
The second and third way to grab Moore’s Bell Bearing is during the critical decision in his quest, which occurs after you are notified that a ‘Great Rune has broken.’ Depending on what you choose to say to Moore, you can get his Bell Bearing the following ways:
- Tell Moore to ‘be sad forever’ - Moore can be found dead north of the Church of Crusade, where you can loot his Bell Bearing and gear from his corpse.
- Tell Moore to ‘put it behind you’ - Moore will appear during a fight at Enir-Ilim later in the game, and his corpse can be looted following the battle.
Moore’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- Rune Arc
- Spellproof Pickled Liver
- Fireproof Pickled Liver
- Holyproof Pickled Liver
- Lightningproof Pickled Liver
- Ballista Bolt
- Bolt
- Black Pyrefly
- Well Pickled Turtle Neck
- Redflesh Mushroom
- Whiteflesh Mushroom
- Arrow
- Great Arrow
- Sanguine Amaryllis
- Note: Sealed Spiritsprings
You’ll find that you also get Thiollier’s inventory, alongside Moore’s, when handing the Bell Bearing into Twin Maiden Husks. This makes the following additional items available from Moore’s Bell Bearing:
- Poisonbone Dart
- Poisoned Stone
- Poisoned Stone Clump
- Poison Grease
- Drawstring Poison Grease
- Thiollier’s Concoction
- Toxic Mossling
- Rada Fruit
- Knot Resin
- Poisonbloom
- Miranda Powder
- Rada Fruit
- Trina’s Lily
- Altus Bloom
- Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle
Igon’s Bell Bearing
Igon’s Bell Bearing can be collected from his corpse at the Foot of Jagged Peak after defeating Bayle the Dread. If you complete Igon’s quest, he’ll also assist you with the fight and you’ll get to witness some of the best dialogue in all of Elden Ring.
Igon’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- Igon’s Harpoon
Ymir’s Bell Bearing
Count Ymir’s Bell Bearing is collected at the end of Count Ymir’s questline, which has you visiting all three Finger Ruins in the Realm of Shadow before eventually fighting Swordhand of Night Jolan, Count Ymir himself, and Metyr, Mother of Fingers.
Ymir’s Bell Bearing allows you to purchase the following:
- Glintstone Pebble
- Glintblade Phalanx
- Great Glintstone Shard
- Carian Phalanx
- Carian Retaliation
- Miriam’s Vanishing
For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at our guides to the best Spells and Incantations, the best Spirit Ashes, and our boss order guide so you don't miss out on any bosses… there's a lot of them!