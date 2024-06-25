If you’re looking for Smithing Stones or new weapons to add to your arsenal in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you ideally want to keep your eyes peeled for ruined forges. These areas contain Smithing Stones in abundance, as well as plenty of other loot.

For example, the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past in Scadu Altus is home to some interesting Smithscript weapons to try; a cirque and a spear, as well as a Smithing Talisman to bolster their attacks. If these pique your curiosity, here’s our Ruined Forge of Starfall Past walkthrough for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Shadow of the Erdtree Ruined Forge of Starfall Past walkthrough

The Ruined Forge of Starfall Past is found in Scadu Altus in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. After having finished things over at Castle Ensis’, we recommend heading east to Moorth Ruins where you can meet Dryleaf Dane.

After that, simply head west to find a small building. On the far side of it, you’ll find the entrance to the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past. Easy enough! Now it’s time to navigate this maze.

We’ll detail all the items you can grab here, but be sure to loot the ground and walls for Smithing Stones while you’re exploring, as we do not label these!

Go down the ladder and grab the Site of Grace. In the following room, there’ll be five Smithing Stone 3’s to your left. Cross the bridge and kill the Misbegotten, then pull the lever beside them.

Before heading along the newly-revealed path just below, turn around and grab the Smithscript Spear from behind you.

Jump down and go along the new path. In the second room now, you’ll see another barrier to your left, and a Golem enemy to your right. Take a right, go past the enemy, and continue straight ahead to grab a Somber Smithing Stone 7.

Now, turn around again and head back. In the first alcove on your left, there’s a ladder. Go up it. In a third room now, head past the Golem enemy to grab a Somber Smithing Stone 8. Then, go up and through the next doorway.

To your left is a room full of Lava Blob enemies. These guys are slow, but can quickly overwhelm you. At the back of the room, you can pick up the Smithing Talisman, as well as some more Smithing Stones. This Talisman will boost the attacks of your throwing weapons, including the Smithscript ones you’ll be picking up here.

After exiting the room, look directly in front of you and down. There’s a bridge that you can jump on with a sleeping Golem enemy just up ahead.

Jump down, and just behind you are two Smithing Stone 8’s. Approach the enemy next, and go to the left of him. You’ll find another lever. Pull it to lower the barrier just ahead, and continue down the following path to come to a room with two more Golem enemies.

Pick up the Smithscript Cirque in here and then go back on yourself; do not go down the waterfall, as appealing as it might be. You will die. Just before passing the barrier again, look left to find a third lever.

Pull the lever and the barrier will begin rising again. This time, step on the barrier as it rises and you’ll find a platform to your right, leading to the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past’s exit.

Interact with the anvil here to receive an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone and Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword, and the option to exit the dungeon will appear just beside the anvil.

