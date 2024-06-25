Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is home to over 100 new weapons for players to experiment with, and a few of these are known as Smithscript weapons. While not incredibly overpowered or anything like that, these weapons are throwable and thus, really good fun to play around with.

You’ll find these weapons in Ruined Forges across the Realm of Shadow, but these themselves can be quite hidden, as is the case with a lot of things in Shadow of the Erdtree’s dense map. Without further ado, here’s where to find all Smithscript weapons in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and how to use them.

Where to find all Smithscript weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree

Smithscript throwing weapons are found in Ruined Forges in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, and so far, three of these dungeons have been discovered in the Realm of Shadow. How to reach these forges, and what you can loot from inside them, is explained below.

Ruined Forge Lava Intake - Smithscript Dagger

The Ruined Forge Lava Intake found in Gravesite Plain is home to the Smithscript Dagger in Shadow of the Erdtree. While this is easily one of the poorer Smithscript weapons to use, it’s worth exploring the Forge to add it to your collection and reap some other rewards.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You find the Ruined Forge Lava Intake by heading southeast of Castle Ensis Front Gate, along the southernmost path towards a ruined building.

Ruined Forge of Starfall Past - Smithscript Spear and Cirque

The Ruined Forge of Starfall Past is found in Scadu Altus in Shadow of the Erdtree, and is easy enough to walk over to once you’ve completed Castle Ensis. From the Highroad Cross, head east to Moorth Ruins and speak with Dryleaf Dane if you haven’t already.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Then, head west of the Moorth Ruins to reach a small ruined building. This is our entrance to the Forge, where you’ll find the Smithscript Spear, Smithscript Cirque, Smithing Talisman, an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, and the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword.

Taylew’s Ruined Forge - Smithscript Axe, Greathammer, and Shield

Taylew’s Ruined Forge is a real treat when it comes to loot in Shadow of the Erdtree. Here, you’ll find the Smithscript Axe, Smithscript Greathammer, Smithscript Shield, some swanky new Taylew the Golem Spirit Ashes, and not one, but two Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones.

Getting there, though, is a bit of a pain. First things first, make sure you have grabbed the Ancient Ruins of Rauh Map Fragment, which is just beyond the Ancient Ruins of Rauh Base Site of Grace, to make navigation easier.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Base Site of Grace, head north until you come to a ruined building - much like the other Ruined Forges - with some lit pillars outside. This is where you need to go!

How to use Smithscript weapons in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

Smithscript weapons are standard weapons, meaning they require standard Smithing Stones to upgrade and can be infused with Ashes of War, which can make the weapons pretty versatile.

They also typically have scaling with multiple stats. Strength, Dexterity, Faith, and Intelligence, so they’re viable with any of those builds, especially hybrid-builds. They’re also not the most powerful of weapons, but the stand-out ones have to be the Cirque and Spear.

The Cirque can also be dual-wielded, technically giving you two Cirques to throw and attack with. Pair this with a Bleed Infusion and you’ll very quickly stack Bleed on opponents, too. Furthermore, equip it alongside the Smithing Talisman (to improve throwing attacks), the Claw Talisman, and Raptor’s Black Feathers armor (to boost jump attacks), and you’ll be on your way to a very agile, very fun build.

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at our guide on how to beat Furnace Golems, as well as how to complete Igon’s quest, and where to get an anti-dragon katana that’s a hell of a lot of fun to use.