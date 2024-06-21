ER Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment locations

The Shadow Realm in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is a confusing enough place already, so you can’t be expected to wander around without a map, can you?

But in Elden Ring tradition, Shadow of the Erdtree makes you piece together your own world map from fragments left at waystones throughout the world. Only once you’ve found these five map fragments can you get a true sense of the task at hand as you search the Lands of Shadow for the missing Empyrean, Miquella the Kind.

For more detailed methods of exactly where to go, we have a specific walkthrough for each location below. However, if you’re sensitive to spoilers, first here’s a brief rundown of how you find each map fragment in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to find all five map fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree

The central map fragment for the Gravesite Plain is found just to the south of the Scorched Ruins. To reach it, go a little northeast from the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace you discover immediately as you start the DLC. The south map fragment is for the Cerulean Coast area. To reach it, ride east from the Castle Front Site of Grace in front of Castle Ensis. Follow the path and it will lead down into the Ellac River Bed. When you reach the riverbed, turn south and jump down the steep cliffs to reach the Cerulean Coast. Continue south to collect the map fragment. To find the top left map fragment, which covers the Ancient Ruins of Rauh in the northwest, you need to find the secret Rauh Base sub-area. To access it, go to the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace in Scadu Altus and ride a little north. Here there’s a secret tunnel which leads to the Rauh Base. Keep riding along the path and the map fragment will be on your right, just past a giant golem. The northeast map fragment covers the Scadu Atlus area and is simple to find. After you defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, rest at the Highroad Cross Site of Grace and the map will be a short horse ride to the north. Finally, the eastern map fragment covers the dark Abyssal Woods area and is both the scariest to procure and the most difficult. First, go through the Black Keep in Scadu Altus until you reach the front of the castle with a patrolling Fire Knight. Instead of entering the castle, run past the entrance and climb down the ladder next to the moat. This leads to an underground area where you can ride a stone coffin to Unte Ruins. Follow the river along to the end of the route and travel through the Darklight Catacombs. This leads to the Abyssal Woods. Follow the main path through the woods and you will eventually come to the map fragment.

Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment 1

To claim the first map fragment, simply ride northwest from the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace towards the Scorched Ruins.

If you hit the Wicker Man Furnace Golem, you’ve gone way too far! This will reveal the middle of the map, including Belurat, Tower Settlement and Castle Ensis.

Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment 2

In the south of the Shadow Realm lies the Cerulean Coast. This is technically a wholly optional area, but is key to both Thiollier’s quest and Ymir’s quest.

Start at the Castle Front Site of Grace and ride east along the path. At the end, where you see the ogres fighting you should see a route down and to the left to the Ellac River Bed.

Continue to follow this path, then drop down to where you see the plants on your left.

Turn back on your self and ride down towards the west, then at the bottom you find a cave you can ride through until you reach the River Cave Site of Grace.

From that Grace turn south, then you will have to jump down jagged cliffs until the landscape starts to change.

Keep riding south, past the Furnace Golem, and through the sparkling cave. This is the Cerulean Coast.

Next, ride past the enemies in the watery clearing and make for the coastline - you guessed it - by continuing to head south.

You find the map fragment on a flowery hill by the sea.

As a bonus treat, this map fragment covers both the Cerulean Coast and the Jagged Peak, where you find Bayle the Dread.

Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment 3

The northwestern map fragment is easily the most elusive, because while it covers the final main area in the DLC, it’s actually collected from a completely different sub-area which is accessed much earlier in your adventure.

Start at the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace in Scadu Altus, where you speak to Dryleaf Dane.

Ride a little north to the small pond and behind it you find a hidden cave.

Keep riding through the cave and turn right. You will then find yourself in a wider clearing full of Gravebirds.

On the other side of the clearing, the scene will change to the new Rauh Base area. Keep riding northwest and you will activate a giant golem who shoots arrows at you.

Avoid the golem by using the debris to your right, then you will find the map you’re looking for just behind them.

With this map fragment in your collection, you can see the Ancient Ruins of Rauh and Rauh Base.

Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment 4

The northeastern map fragment is another simple one, but is still easy to miss.

From the Highroad Cross Site of Grace at the start of Scadu Altus, ride north and drop down into the lower path.

Nestled between the patrolling enemies you find the map fragment, which covers Scadu Altus, the Black Keep and Specimen Storehouse and the Hinterlands.

Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment 5

The last map fragment to add to your collection covers the Abyssal Woods area, which, despite being completely optional, is well worth visiting.

From Scadu Altus, go to the Main Plaza of the Black Keep and make your way through the Messmer Knights and Black Knights.

Eventually, you come to a rampart area in front of the Keep with distinctive glowing boats and a Fire Knight patrolling in front of a large door.

Instead of going inside, go past this entrance and climb down the hidden ladder.

This leads to a secret basement area with a stone coffin that leads to the Unte Ruins.

Ride south, past the Furnace Golem, and follow the Recluses' River south. When you reach this point, drop down into the lower river bed and keep heading south.

When you reach the waterfall, use the protruding, giant gravestones to drop down again.

Ride south past the Village of Flies and the path will eventually end at the Darklight Catacombs.

Traverse the catacombs, defeat the boss at the end and you will be at the Abyssal Woods proper.

Follow the main path ahead of you, past the Madding Hand and you fill come to the Abandoned Church. Just in front of the church, you find the Abyss map fragment!