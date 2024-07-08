Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is a sizable DLC with a dense map full of secrets to discover, and one area that you might find yourself curious about are the Ruins of Unte. These ruined buildings don’t seem like much at first, but you can go inside the ruins if you’ve a Hefty Furnace Pot to hand.

And it’s well worth doing so, as you’ll get your hands on a new Incantation and be able to transform your Stone-Sheathed Sword at last. To help you out, here’s how to get inside the Ruins of Unte in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to get inside the Ruins of Unte in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

The Ruins of Unte is a location that you can find after venturing down into Shadow Keep’s Castle Watering Hole in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Ruins of Unte is found beside the Castle Watering Hole at Shadow Keep. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To get there, you must visit Shadow Keep’s main plaza - where the burning boats and Militiamen are - and look for the ladder leading downwards. Down here, you’ll come to a room containing the Domain of Dragons painting and another ladder that ultimately delivers you to the Ruins of Unte.

The ruins are easy enough to dismiss after a quick run around the area, but you can actually go inside them if you have a Hefty Furnace Pot to hand and are prepared for a tough fight with a Furnace Golem.

To craft a Hefty Furnace Pot, you will need the Greater Potentate’s Cookbook 2 from Run-Down Traveler’s Rest, as well as a Redflesh Mushroom, Furnace Visage, and Ember of Messmer. You can easily get Furnace Visage’s by giving the Hornsent some Scorpion Stew.

You should see a sleeping Furnace Golem lying in front of the Ruins of Unte’s main entrance; be careful not to attract the attention of the nearby, also sleeping Furnace Golem while dealing with this one.

Climb onto the small, ruined building that is to the left of him and throw a Hefty Furnace Pot into the Golem’s brazier.

Throw a Hefty Furnace Pot into the Furnace Golem's brazier to wake him up. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Furnace Golem will now wake up, unblocking the entrance to the Ruins. You can head straight inside and loot the place, but he will quickly begin firing huge, fiery attacks at you, so we recommend killing him off before exploring further.

To do this, you’ll want to whack his ankles while atop Torrent until he is eventually staggered. This can take a while, but once he topples over, go ahead and attack the glowing weak spot; this will be the Furnace Visage face attached to him.

You can also enter the Ruins of Unte without waking up the Furnace Golem here, and that’s by using Torrent to hop up the ledges on the wall to the northeast of the ruins. If you enter this way, the Furnace Golem still blocks your exit, so you’ll need to fast travel away from Ruins of Unte to leave.

You can use Torrent to jump uo the ledges on the pillar here, and then jump into the Ruins. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Inside the Ruins of Unte, you’ll find a chest containing the Giant Golden Arc Incantation.

And if this is your first time encountering an altar for the Stone-Sheathed Sword, you’ll also pick up the weapon here. Alternatively, if you already have the weapon, this altar will instead allow you to change the Stone-Sheathed Sword into the Sword of Darkness or the Sword of Light.

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at our guide on how to duplicate Remembrances, where to get the best Spells and Incantations in the DLC, and what you can do with Thiollier’s Concoction.