Best New Ashes of War in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduced plenty of new content. Not only is there the huge Realm of Shadow and its various Legacy Dungeons to explore, but there are new weapons, gear, and even Ashes of War to track down. Some of these are brilliant additions to the game, giving some weapons a new lease of life.

This page will be focusing on the best Ashes of War that we have found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Check out our best Elden Ring Ashes of War guide for the best Ashes in the base game.

Best Ashes of War in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Here are some of the best Ashes of War added to Elden Ring as a part of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Divine Beast Frost Stomp

Compatible with: All melee armaments

The Divine Beast Frost Stomp can be applied to all armaments, and has a Cold affinity by default. Upon use, the Tarnished will stomp, producing a large wave of frost in front of them. Think of it as being a lot like the Hoarfrost Stomp, but more powerful.

Divine Beast Frost Stomp has a larger AoE than Hoarfrost Stomp, and by the looks of things, more power. You can also charge the stomp to increase the attack power and range of it, making it quite formidable. I definitely can’t wait to use this one against the Godskin Duo in my next run, that’s for sure.

The Divine Beast Frost Stomp can be acquired by defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and trading the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion at Roundtable Hold.

Raging Beast

Compatible with: Beast Claws

The Raging Beast Ash of War is only compatible with Beast Claws, which is a stand-out weapon in Shadow of the Erdtree. In my Beast Claws build, I used this Ash of War with a Bleed infusion, and was able to quickly stack Bleed on foes while also moving so fast that I was able to avoid the worst of their attacks, too.

It’s an Ash of War that, when used correctly, can allow you to swiftly dodge an enemy's attack and counterattack them immediately with multiple slashes. It’s also damn good fun just refusing to give enemies a break, as they often do to us!

The Raging Beast Ash of War is dropped by a Teardrop Scarab north of the Bridge Leading to Village Site of Grace. Just be careful of all the nearby wolves.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Ghostflame Call

Compatible with: All medium/large sword and spears, excluding Twinblades and Backhand Blades

Ghostflame Call is a versatile Ash of War that allows you to use Ghostflame on opponents. When used, you summon Ghostflame, and can then use a light attack to set the floor alight with it, or use a heavy attack to trigger a Ghostflame explosion.

It’s similar to Ghostflame Ignition which is the unique skill for Death's Poker, and admittedly, it’s not as powerful. Though, it is nice to be able to have standard weapons use Ghostflame.

To get your hands on Ghostflame Call, you’ll need to defeat the Death Rite Bird in the north of Hidden Charo’s Grave.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Dryleaf Whirlwind

Compatible with: Dryleaf Arts

Dryleaf Whirlwind is an Ash of War exclusive to the Dryleaf Arts, and it’s an impressive one at that. It allows you to essentially use the moves of Dane’s Footwork as a Skill, allowing you to perform spinning kicks at opponents.

In my Dryleaf Arts build, I equipped this with a Bleed infusion and it was great fun to use against bosses and enemies. I was quite literally able to kick a Tree Sentinel to death and I had a great time doing it.

You’ll find the Dryleaf Whirlwind Ash of War in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, on the ledge above a waterfall that is just northeast of the Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Site of Grace.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Aspect of the Crucible: Wings

Compatible with: All non-colossal swords and polearms that are capable of thrusting

The Aspect of the Crucible: Wings is an Ash of War that looks very fancy, but I haven’t found all that useful on the field. When equipped, it allows you to fly up into the air using those spectral wings that Crucible Knights have, before gliding down and thrusting your sword into a foe.

It’s fun, that’s for sure, but not all that fruitful against bosses, given you’ll likely be knocked out of the Ash of War before it’s finished. You can acquire Aspect of the Crucible: Wings by defeating Black Knight Edredd at the Fort of Reprimand, which is south of Moorth Ruins, past the Ghostflame Dragon. You can also skip Rellana and reach here earlier than anticipated.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Rolling Sparks

Compatible with: Perfume Bottles

Rolling Sparks is a must-have Ash of War if you’re planning on running a Perfumer build. It’ll have you cast your perfume in front of you, at quite a decent mid-range, before swiftly exploding on enemies. It’s best thrown at the floor where it’s less likely to miss foes.

I used this in my Frost Perfumer build and was impressed by just how much damage a Perfume Bottle could do. There’s also the less impressive Wall of Sparks that sees you throwing perfume around your head before it explodes.

Rolling Sparks is dropped by a floating Teardrop Scarab northeast of the Highroad Cross. From there, head north past the encampment of Messmer soldiers, and take a right up the hill where you’ll find some Perfumer enemies.

Use a ranged spell or bow to take out the nearby flying scarab, then you’ll need to finish it off with some quick attacks.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Blinkbolt

Compatible with: All melee weapons

Blinkbolt is an incredibly fun Ash of War with a Lightning affinity. Upon use, you’ll turn invisible and quickly dodge in the direction you’re facing, leaving a trail of lightning behind you. This, honestly, reminded me a lot of Zeus’ dodge related power-ups in Hades, given that it allows you to damage nearby foes with lightning as you quickly dodge away from them.

You can find Blinkbolt inside a chest in Fog Rift Catacombs, which is beside Castle Ensis.

Blind Spot

Compatible with: Backhand Blades

Blind Spot feels like a rejuvenated version of Bloodhound’s Step. Depending on which direction you cast the Ash of War in, you’ll leap towards a foe and stab them in their side. Enemies also cannot guard against it. It’s swift and is first found equipped to the Backhand Blade weapon, which is one of the best weapons to use it with. It’s also one of the DLC’s best Bleed weapons, too.

To get your hands on Blind Spot, take a short walk northeast of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain. You’ll find the Backhand Blade on a corpse here surrounded by some enemies, with the Ash of War attached.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Wing Stance

Compatible with: Light Greatswords

Wing Stance might seem like an unimpressive Ash of War at first, but think of it as a little bit like Unsheathe. The only weapon you can actually use it on is the Milady, given that the two other Light Greatswords in the game come with unique Ashes, but it’s worth a mention either way.

When used, you’ll put your armament out to the right, and can then perform a slashing light attack or thrusting heavy attack. Both feel exceptionally fluid and swift to use, and when executed correctly, deal a significant amount of damage. Your only issue will be preparing Wing Stance and attacking before a boss rudely cuts you off.

You’ll find Wing Stance in a chest in Castle Ensis. After reaching the Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace, jump over the balcony to come to a small tower. The Ash of War is at the top.

The Poison Flower Blooms Twice

Compatible with: All melee weapons

The Poison Flower Blooms Twice is a rather cool-looking Ash of War that sees you inflict Scarlet Rot on enemies. Upon use, the Ash of War flings you forward and summons multiple Scarlet Rot vines in the floor beneath your opponent, and if you complete a follow-up attack, you’ll find yourself dealing lots of damage.

This particular Ash of War is dropped by a Teardrop Scarab in the ravine beneath the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Head slightly south of the Ravine North Site of Grace and you’ll soon see it twinkling away in a small pool.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at our guide on where to find all Scadutree Fragments, where to find some Larval Tears to respec with in the Realm of Shadow, and how to quickly beat those annoying Furnace Golems.