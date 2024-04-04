Throughout Elden Ring, you might’ve run into a couple of Deathbirds. These large beasts who often roam around graveyards will carry the Death’s Poker weapon, a barbed rod that looks a lot like your average stick. Appearances can be deceiving though, and this greatsword is capable of dealing Frostbite while dishing out some impressive-looking Ghostflame.

If you want to get your hands on a Death’s Poker for yourself, it’ll mean fighting a more powerful version of the Deathbirds during the dead of night: a Death Rite Bird. But with a name like that, it sounds like you're doing everyone a favour, so here’s exactly where to get the Death’s Poker in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Death’s Poker in Elden Ring

The Death’s Poker is a drop from a Death Rite Bird in Caelid’s Swamp of Aeonia in Elden Ring. That said, this particular Death Rite Bird - and thus, the Death’s Poker - only spawn at night.

Travel slightly southeast of the Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

At the Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank Site of Grace, you want to pass time until it is nighttime. From there, simply head a little southwest until you encounter a Death Rite Bird. If you manage to fell it before dying and letting morning come back around, you’ll be rewarded with the Death’s Poker.

Death Rite Birds are a lot more troublesome than the typical Deathbirds you’ll have already found across Caelid and beyond. They’re immune to the likes of Bleed, Frostbite, and Poison, while being particularly strong against Lightning damage. That said, if you’ve a Holy weapon to hand, Death Rite Birds are particularly weak to that damage type.

This ghastly bird is weak to Holy damage. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Any Faith weapons or Incantations you have to hand will make light work of this fight, but alternatively, weapons that dish out Strike damage will also be good here. I managed to have an easy time of it using Wing of Astel's Weapon Skill, Nebula, which was able to do AoE damage to the boss.

Once you finally receive the Death’s Poker, it’ll requires 11 Intelligence, 17 Dexterity, and 15 Strength to wield, while requiring Somber Smithing Stones to be upgraded. It scales best with Strength and Dexterity, while its Weapon Skill, Ghostflame Ignition, scales with Intelligence. So, this weapon is ideal for those running Dexterity and Intelligence builds, or those who like weapons capable of dealing Frostbite damage.

