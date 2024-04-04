Elden Ring has plenty of weapons to pick from, and while it isn’t the best in The Lands Between, the Wing of Astel is a curved sword that Dexterity or Intelligence players may want to seek out. Crafted from the wing of a Naturalborn, who you may or may not wind up meeting, this sword is rather versatile.

Wing of Astel has your usual attacks, but it also allows players to fight at range with its heavy attack and use the Nebula Weapon Skill, which is great for staggering most enemies. All in all, it’s great fun to play around with, so without further ado, here’s where to get Wing of Astel in Elden Ring.

Where to get Wing of Astel in Elden Ring

The Wing of Astel is found in Uhl Palace Ruins in Elden Ring. This is an underground area that is part of Ainsel River, which can only be accessed part way through Ranni’s questline.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

First things first, you’ll want to complete Ranni’s questline up until Renna’s Rise is opened. This means beating Loretta at Caria Manor, speaking with Ranni in Ranni’s Rise (which is behind the manor), and then speaking with the three spirits that’ll appear in her tower.

Once that’s done, you’ll need to speak with Ranni once more, then pay a visit to Blaidd in Siofra River Well (which is accessed via Weeping Peninsula). Then, return to Ranni’s Rise and pay a visit to Seluvis in Seluvis’ Rise. Take the Letter of Introduction from him to Sellen at Waygate Ruins and exhaust her dialogue. After this, speak with Blaidd in Siofra once more, and then beat Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle.

Once Radahn has been beaten, the seal to Renna’s Rise will be broken. At the top of the tower, you’ll find a waygate that can take you straight to where we need to go: Ainsel River Main.

You can also access the Ainsel River from the Ainsel River Well in Liurnia, but this route makes our journey to the Wing of Astel a little more troublesome.

Once you arrive at Ainsel River Main, we recommend continuing to follow Ranni’s questline, as there is more stuff to do down here for the witch. If you only care about the Wing of Astel, however, proceed south west until you reach Uhl Palace Ruins, where the Naturalborn-like enemy - one of those horrible bosses that resemble Astel - is.

Go through the back of the ruins into a small cave filled with large ants. Rather than going straight ahead through the cave, take a left past the ants instead. When you come to the opening, where you’ll see more ruins and another Astel-type enemy, take a right and platform down the rocks slightly.

Make your way over to this chest to grab the Wing of Astel weapon. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll want to climb onto the ruins behind the large enemy, where you should see a chest. Open it up and you’ll be able to receive the Wing of Astel. Now, unless you have any unfinished business here or fancy fighting the nearby Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella boss, you and your new weapon can get the hell out of here.

The Wing of Astel is a weapon that happens to be a personal favourite of mine, especially when paired with an Dexterity or Intelligence build. It requires 20 Intelligence, 17 Dexterity, and 7 Strength to wield, while requiring Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade.

I love this weapon because of how much it can do. You can use it as you would any curved sword, but in a pinch, its heavy attack can fire magic projectiles at a target. On top of that, its Weapon Skill, Nebula, can be brutal. This unleashes a dozen exploding stars around them that can easily fend off mobs of enemies while staggering larger ones.

It does massive Poise damage too, making it pretty good for putting a stop to some enemies. Just be careful not to rely on it too much, as fun as it may be, as agile enemies capable of dodging it will very quickly put you in your place again.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some other Intelligence weapons. There’s the Meteorite Staff, which packs a punch, especially when paired with Rock Sling. And if you’re already on your way with Ranni’s quest, you might as well seek out the Dark Moon Greatsword while you’re at it.