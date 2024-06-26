Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Larval Tear locations
Here’s where to find more Larval Tears to respec with in the Realm of Shadow.
With Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion having over 100 different weapons to choose from, as well as new gear, spells, and more, there’ll likely come a point sooner or later where you might feel like changing your build with a Respec, and trying something new. This is where Larval Tears come in, and the good news is that there are plenty to find in the Realm of Shadow.
You might find you haven’t run into one yet, though, and that’s because Larval Tears only appear at night in spectral, glowing graveyards. To help you out with crafting that shiny new build, here’s where you can find the locations of all Larval Tears in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.
Larval Tears are found at night in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. So, when venturing off to the below areas to collect the item, make sure you pass the time ‘until nightfall’ at a Site of Grace. Otherwise, Larval Tears won’t appear.
Without further ado, here are the locations of Larval Tears across the Realm of Shadow, with thanks to Arrekz Gaming for helping us track them all down.
Gravesite Plains
The first Larval Tear can be found at Gravesite Plains during the night. Head east of the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace and towards the blue, glowing graves you can see in the distance to pick it up.
Prospect Town
Your next Larval Tear can be picked up from Prospect Town at night. From the Main Gate Cross, climb up the cliffs to the southeast to reach Prospect Town, and keep your eyes peeled for another glowing, blue graveyard to the south of the area.
Abandoned Ailing Village
If you visit the Abandoned Ailing Village - north of the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace - during the nighttime, and go slightly east of the Grace, you can collect another Larval Tear from a blue, glowing graveyard here.
Church of the Crusade
Pay a visit to the Church of Crusade at night time and you'll find yet another glowing, blue graveyard just to the left of the Church's entrance.
Scadu Altus
Head north of Highroad Cross at night, and just before the large encampment, steer your steed to the east. Another glowing graveyard is found by the pool of water here.
Suppressing Pillar
From Pillar Path Waypoint, head south towards the tall, thin tower known as Suppressing Pillar at nighttime. Another glowing, blue graveyard can be found just before you reach it.
Church District Entrance
From the Church District Highroad at night, follow the path that leads west and keep your eyes peeled. Another graveyard can soon be found almost directly in front of you.
Ancient Ruins Base
Last, but not least, another Larval Tear can be found near Ancient Ruins Base at nighttime. Follow the path southwest of the grace, being careful to avoid the Golem. If you keep to the left cliffside, you'll eventually come to another glowing, blue graveyard.
That's it for Larval Tears.