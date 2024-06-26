With Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion having over 100 different weapons to choose from, as well as new gear, spells, and more, there’ll likely come a point sooner or later where you might feel like changing your build with a Respec, and trying something new. This is where Larval Tears come in, and the good news is that there are plenty to find in the Realm of Shadow.

You might find you haven’t run into one yet, though, and that’s because Larval Tears only appear at night in spectral, glowing graveyards. To help you out with crafting that shiny new build, here’s where you can find the locations of all Larval Tears in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Larval Tear locations

Larval Tears are found at night in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. So, when venturing off to the below areas to collect the item, make sure you pass the time ‘until nightfall’ at a Site of Grace. Otherwise, Larval Tears won’t appear.

Don't forget to pass time until nightfall before setting out to collect these Larval Tears. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Without further ado, here are the locations of Larval Tears across the Realm of Shadow, with thanks to Arrekz Gaming for helping us track them all down.

Gravesite Plains

The first Larval Tear can be found at Gravesite Plains during the night. Head east of the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace and towards the blue, glowing graves you can see in the distance to pick it up.

This is the first Larval Tear you can easily grab. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Prospect Town

Your next Larval Tear can be picked up from Prospect Town at night. From the Main Gate Cross, climb up the cliffs to the southeast to reach Prospect Town, and keep your eyes peeled for another glowing, blue graveyard to the south of the area.

Prospect Town is accessible from Main Gate Cross. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Abandoned Ailing Village

If you visit the Abandoned Ailing Village - north of the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace - during the nighttime, and go slightly east of the Grace, you can collect another Larval Tear from a blue, glowing graveyard here.

This Larval Tear is right beside the Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Church of the Crusade

Pay a visit to the Church of Crusade at night time and you'll find yet another glowing, blue graveyard just to the left of the Church's entrance.

This Larval Tear is just in front of the church and to the left. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Scadu Altus

Head north of Highroad Cross at night, and just before the large encampment, steer your steed to the east. Another glowing graveyard is found by the pool of water here.

This Larval Tear is found east of the large encampment of Messmer soldiers. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Suppressing Pillar

From Pillar Path Waypoint, head south towards the tall, thin tower known as Suppressing Pillar at nighttime. Another glowing, blue graveyard can be found just before you reach it.

You'll find this Larval Tear just before the Suppressing Pillar. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Church District Entrance

From the Church District Highroad at night, follow the path that leads west and keep your eyes peeled. Another graveyard can soon be found almost directly in front of you.

This Larval Tear is directly west of the Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Ancient Ruins Base

Last, but not least, another Larval Tear can be found near Ancient Ruins Base at nighttime. Follow the path southwest of the grace, being careful to avoid the Golem. If you keep to the left cliffside, you'll eventually come to another glowing, blue graveyard.

Keep left along the cliffside from the Grace to reach this Larval Tear. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

That’s it for Larval Tears. For more on Shadow of the Erdtree, be sure to check out our Dryleaf Arts build, our Lightning Milady build, and some of our best builds for the base game that you can try experimenting with.