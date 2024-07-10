Where to find Verdigris Discus in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has added plenty of new gear to the already gargantuan game, giving Tarnished the opportunity to destroy fan-favourite bosses all over again with completely new builds. One type of build that has proved fruitful throughout the DLC involves making yourself as tanky as possible, helped along by the Verdigris Discus Talisman.

The Talisman, which increases defense the higher your equipment load is, is found in a secret, easy-to-miss area in the Realm of Shadow though. To help you get your hands on it, here’s where to find Verdigris Discus in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Where to find Verdigris Discus in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Verdigris Discus Talisman is found in the region of Ancient Ruins of Rauh in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. While you can collect Rauh’s map fragment and explore the area to your heart's content, you won’t actually find the Talisman this way.

The area it’s found in cannot be accessed by typical means. Instead, you have to be teleported there.

First things first, you ideally want to have beaten both the Divine Beast Dancing Lion at Belurat Tower Settlement and Rellana, Twin Moon Knight at Castle Ensis.

Alternatively, you can skip both by taking the shortcut to Scadu Altus via the Fort of Reprimand; we outline how to do this in our guide on how to get to Scadu Altus early.

Once you arrive in Scadu Altus, you want to visit the Highroad Cross that is directly behind Castle Ensis. Here, you’ll be able to speak with Needle Knight Leda and the Hornsent again.

Use this teleporter here to reach the area where Verdigris Discus is found. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From the Cross, head west across the small river where there is a spectral Stonedigger Troll. On the following patch of land, you’ll find a grand altar with a teleporter on it, much like the ones at the Foot of the Four Belfries.

To activate the Scadu Altus teleporter, you’ll need an Imbued Stonesword Key. If you don’t already have one to hand, one can be found just before the elevator leading to Rellana’s arena in Castle Ensis. Before taking the elevator, cross to the other side of the bridge to find one in a chest.

Verdigris Discus is found in front of a statue beneath the waterfalls in this area. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, activate the teleporter to be taken to an area in Ancient Ruins of Rauh. There isn’t much to do or loot here aside from the Verdigris Discus Talisman, which is found in front of a statue to the northeast of the area. There’s also a Horned Warrior skulking about the place, so be careful of him.

With the Verdigris Discus equipped, you can expect to have higher defense, the higher your equipment load is. A must-have for those tanky, shield builds that are capable of withstanding the most brutal attacks.

