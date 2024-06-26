ER Shadow of the Erdtree: How to reach Charo's Hidden Grave

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s Charo’s Hidden Grave location sounds like a small place – just a tiny grave, nothing major. It’s actually half of the Cerulean Coast area, and there’s more than one hidden treasure, another gaol, and an excellent weapon inside.

Our Shadow of the Erdtree Charo’s Hidden Grave guide breaks down how to reach this hidden location quickly and why it's worth your time.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Charo’s Hidden Grave location

Charo’s Hidden Grave is above Cerulean Coast, but there’s no spiritspring that can launch you up there – well, not that we’ve found anyway. The only way to get there is through the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion, which you can access via the Dragon Pit dungeon. Make sure to upgrade and equip the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana you get from that dungeon as well. You’ll need it if you decide to stick around and fight enemies here.

Once you enter the Jagged Peak zone, you’ll come across a pond with several dead dragons and one very-much-not-dead dragon. Defeat it if you want or run away. Turn right (south), and follow the path until you reach the Altar of Dragon Communion. It takes you through a small valley with undead enemies like the ones you found in Dragon Pit on either side. Take the right-hand rise to ignore half of them, and don’t stop galloping until you reach the altar.

Activate the Site of Grace and speak with Florissax if you want to go ahead and start the quest leading to Bayle’s boss fight. When you’re ready to move on, clamber over the giant dragon, still heading south, and drop down safely on the other side. You’ll land in a field of bright red flowers, which is the visual signature of Charo’s Hidden Grave.

A little further ahead is a Tibia Mariner who summons a Grafted enemy in battle, so make sure you don’t hesitate to get your spirit summon out. There’s a fair bit to grab and see, but the real attraction is Lamenter’s Gaol. Inside that nasty little place, you’ll find the Chilling Perfume Bottle, a perfect weapon for a Perfumer build and an easy way to exploit Frostbite weaknesses. Most enemies and major bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree are prone to Frostbite, so it’s an excellent weapon to keep on hand.

