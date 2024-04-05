Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx riddles guide

Finding the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx riddle solutions is your ticket to some excellent loot and some pretty basic junk, but hey, it’s free junk. The trouble comes from actually figuring out the Sphinx riddles. Some play tricks with logic, others are so straightforward that you might miss the solution, and one is just a downright pain to deal with.

You only get one shot at answering each riddle, so make sure you save before forking your answer over. If you're quick enough, you can reload and try again, should you make a mistake. Just don't be too hasty to attack the giant monster. She might have boss vibes, but you'll need to postpone the battle until the last minute.

Our Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx riddle solutions guide explains how the Sphinx quests work, where to find the Sphinx, and whether you should fight it.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx riddles

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx locations

The Sphinx has two hideouts, and as far as I’m aware, you have to visit them in the correct order. The first is the Mountain Shrine, north of the border checkpoint rest town and ancient battlefield, and the second is Frontier Shrine, which is west of the checkpoint town.

The Sphinx flies away from the Mountain Shrine after you give correct answers to her first three riddles, so while I didn’t check the Frontier Shrine before that point, it seems reasonable to assume she won’t be there if you don’t clear the Mountain Shrine first.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx riddles – Mountain Shrine

Our Mountain Shrine Sphinx riddles guide has detailed directions for reaching the shrine, a second route to make getting back easier, and all the riddle answers.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx riddles – Frontier Shrine

In progress!

Should you fight the Sphinx boss in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Not at first. If you fight the Sphinx before clearing her riddles, you just get a fight you can’t win and no treasure. Finish the Mountain Shrine riddles, follow the Sphinx to the Frontier Shrine, and solve her riddles there. She’ll start to fly away after you clear the last one, and that’s when you should strike.

The defeated Sphinx drops a key that unlocks the gold chest you can’t otherwise open, but you probably can’t defeat her normally anyway. Once her health drops past a certain point, she’ll teleport away. There’s a small – very small – window of opportunity to keep attacking before she teleports, but it’s likely you won’t have time to finish the battle before it’s too late.

You need an Unmaking Arrow, a rare item guaranteed to instantly defeat whatever target you fire it at, and one of the Sphinx’s riddles at the Frontier Shrine just so happens to give you such an arrow. You can buy them from the Dragonforged at Bayside Shrine if you have enough Wyrmslife Crystals.