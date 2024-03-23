How to change your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is something you can easily overlook if you ignore a tutorial or forget it amidst the dozens of other details you need to keep track of. Despite the post-launch buzz around Dragon’s Dogma 2 microtransactions, you can change your entire appearance, and your Main Pawn’s, without spending any real-world money. It just costs in-game currency.

We explain how to change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2 below and point out how to get the Art of Metamorphosis required to do it.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to change appearance

You have a few options for changing your appearance, though they all center on the barber’s shop. Major cities have them, and you can find them by opening your map and looking for the scissors icon.

Head inside, and speak to the proprietor. They’ll give you four options. You can:

Change your hair (10,000 gold)

Change your markings (10,000 gold)

Change your makeup (10,000 gold)

Change all of those (25,000 gold)

The fourth option is a total makeover, which takes you back to the character creation screen either for you or your main Pawn, whichever you choose. The barber only accepts one currency: Art of Metamorphosis.

Where to get Art of Metamorphosis in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Pop over to the local Pawn Guild, and ask to see the proprietor’s wares. Scroll past the specialization incenses, and you’ll see Art of Metamorphosis. In my experience, each guild has two of these to start with. I haven’t been able to verify whether they restock like regular merchants, though.

Each book costs 500 Rift Crystals, so you probably won’t be able to splash out for two full makeovers on your first visit.

If you're after more Dragon's Dogma 2 help, check out our guides for how to know when you're in a timed quest, how to fast travel around the vast open world, and how to complete the rather confusing Heel of History quest.