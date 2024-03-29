The Dragon's Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb quest presents you with what looks like an ethical conundrum: Who you give the Jadeite Orb to. The best candidate seems obvious - until you factor rewards into the equation.

Our Dragon's Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb quest explains what you get for giving the Jadeite Orb to both characters and how to get around the tricky situation of only one orb existing.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb location

Offulve tells you a local thief might have an idea where to find the Orb, which is fine, except it’s impossible to tell which local is a thief. There may be one near the oxcart, though in my experience, the person in question doesn’t show up all the time. I only saw them after I found the orb.

Anyway, unlike the Prey for the Pack quest, you can ignore that little piece of advice and head straight for the orb without chatting up a thief first.

The person you want is Ibrahim, sole proprietor of Ibrahim’s Scrap Shop. Despite the name, the scrap shop sells quite a few rare and valuable items – including a Jadeite Orb. It costs 7,500 gold. If you’re short on cash, head to the back of town and speak with Morris to start the Prey for the Pack quest. Once you bring Rodge back all hale and hearty, Morris gives you 11,000 gold.

On your way to Ibrahim’s shop, or anywhere else in town after speaking with Offulve, Everard, the man Offulve is afraid of, will approach you and ask you to give him the orb. Ibrahim will also let you create a forgery of the orb, if you have the coin and wait 24 hours for him to make it.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Who should I give the Jadeite Orb to?

So you have a few choices. You can:

Give Everard the orb and get 12,000 gold in return

Give Offulve the orb and get 3,000 gold plus a camping kit in return

Give Everard the forgery and get sent to jail

Give Offulve the forgery and get the same rewards

In our experience, Everard always knows you gave him a fake, though some players said they still got the reward. It doesn’t seem like the Jadeite Orb unlocks any follow-up quests from either character – not that we’ve seen yet, anyway – so if you want maximum rewards, your best bet is giving Everard the real one and fobbing the fake on off on Offulve.

Everard takes whichever orb you give him to Ibrahim for assessment. You can bribe Ibrahim to say the forged orb is a real one, but when all's said and done, it costs roughly 12,000 gold - the same amount of money Everard gives you for handing over the orb. It doesn't really seem to be worth it, though if you want to do what seems like the morally right thing, it's an option. Just make sure you've got the gold on hand before giving Everard the fake orb.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Duplicate the Jadeite Orb

If you’re really dedicated, you could tackle the Sphinx challenge at the mountain shrine north of the checkpoint town. One of their riddles duplicates an item of your choice, so if you want to make sure everyone walks away happy, that’s the way to do it. We don’t recommend using a Sphinx duplicate, though. The rewards aren’t that good, and it means you miss a chance to duplicate something you’ll get more use from later.

If you're after more Dragon's Dogma 2 help, check out our guides for how to know when you're in a timed quest and how to fast travel around the vast open world.