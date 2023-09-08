Roblox is finally coming to PlayStation in October

Roblox, one of the largest 3D immersive platforms, will soon be made available on PlayStation consoles.

News of the October release window was announced today during the Roblox Developer Conference in California.

Roblox - What will you create?

Upon availability, PS4 and PS5 users will be able to access the full catalog of Roblox experiences. The company said getting new experiences onto the consoles is "a significant step toward making Roblox available on all of the most popular devices."

Alongside this news, it was also announced an upgrade is coming to the Roblox Xbox app, enabling a new look, frequent updates, improved content recommendations, and an improved user experience.

For creators, the company will soon launch a way to offer subscriptions within their experiences and the freedom to choose which features or offerings they make available as a subscription model. Later this month, Roblox will invite anyone ID-verified with Premium to create 3D items for the Marketplace. As the Marketplace opens this year, easier ways for creators to detect duplicates of their items and more easily report, manage, and track IP claims will be made available. In the 12 months ended June 2023, Roblox developers have earned $680 million.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Robolx is also leveraging AI with Assistant, which will be available in Roblox Studio and Creator Hub later this year, and within experiences sometime next year to help creators learn, code, and build more effectively.

Also announced was Roblox Connect, a new way for folks to call each other their avatars—together in a shared experience. Launching later this year, Connect will enable people to call a friend from their Roblox friends list using their real name and facial expression in nuance with their body language and experience shared immersive spaces on Roblox for their conversation.

In July, Roblox announced the platform would soon be available on Meta Quest for any user 13 and older. In the first five days, the Meta Quest open beta saw more than 1 million downloads. The platform will soon be made available on Meta Quest later this month.

The creation platform is very popular, and as of June 2023, 65.5 million users spend an average of 2.3 hours every day on it, and those numbers will grow once it arrives on PlayStation consoles. You can find out more about the company's plans through the Roblox blog.