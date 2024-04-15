Bladers Rebirth codes for April 2024

Bladers: Rebirth is a Beyblade-inspired Roblox game where you customize your very own blade, compete against NPCs in quests and other players in PVP, and become the strongest blader in town.

You’ll begin your journey by fighting against rocks, but you’ll eventually work your way up to defeating massive bosses (and those higher-leveled players showing off their fancy blades in your lobby) in no time. There’s a lot to do in Bladers: Rebirth’s detailed world, but to unlock quite a few features, you’ll need XP.

Luckily, if you’re new to the game and need some help, you can use Bladers: Rebirth codes to grab some free XP boosts that’ll help you level up in no time. The developers typically post these in the game’s Discord server to commemorate milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Bladers: Rebirth code right here so you can get back to the blading grind… let it rip!

All working Bladers: Rebirth codes

PVPWORLD: 2x XP Boost (1 hour)

All expired Bladers: Rebirth codes

Bladers: Rebirth doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this list!

How do I redeem codes in Bladers: Rebirth?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Bladers: Rebirth? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Bladers: Rebirth in Roblox. On the main menu, select a mode. Click the “Codes” button in the top right corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/BB: X Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Submit.” Image credit: VG247/BB: X

