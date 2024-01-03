King of the World Simulator codes for January 2024

3 January 2024: We added new King of the World Simulator codes.

King of the World Simulator is a fighting game in Roblox. In it you’ll fight fellow players and NPCs, run around a map to collect orbs and other boosts, defend areas from foes to earn Stars quickly, and hatch stat-boosting pets, all in the hopes of becoming stronger (and being the king of the world).

Getting strong enough to take on experienced players can be quite tricky early on in the game unless you’re willing to put in some serious time. If you’re in a hurry, though, you can speed up the process by inputting some codes for free boosts. Developer HD Games normally posts these codes on socials, but if you want to save some time, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of King of the World Simulator codes so you can get back to fighting for the crown as soon as possible.

All working King of the World Simulator codes

Strong: 1 Strength Bost (30 minutes)

All expired King of the World Simulator codes

RELEASE

How do I redeem codes in King of the World Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in King of the World Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch King of the World Simulator in Roblox. Click the gift box icon button near the left side of your screen. Image credit: HD Games/VG247 Click the “Codes” button in the top right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: HD Games/VG247 Type your code in the field and hit “ENTER.”

