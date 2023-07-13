Meta Quest users can soon explore Roblox in VR

Roblox, one of the largest 3D immersive platforms, will soon be available on Meta Quest for any user 13 and older.

This opens up another opportunity for you to create and share your experiences with millions in VR, and you can even bring your existing experiences to the headset.

Meta Quest Pro

To create a VR experience for Roblox, you won't need a team with VR-specific experience and skills. Instead, you will be able to publish your existing experiences to support VR with little to no additional coding effort.

Thanks to Roblox’s cross-platform compatibility, it will allow the Meta Quest community to enjoy experiences together with other Roblox users on Xbox, iOS, Android, and desktop, opening up over 15 million active experiences to the headset. You and others will also have access to a large, new library of content on Meta Quest devices.

In the coming weeks, the makers of Roblox will release an open beta on Meta Quest’s App Lab. This will give you the opportunity to gather feedback from other VR users, and provide you with time to experiment, learn, and iterate before Roblox is ready for full release on the Meta Quest Store.

More information on how to access the Roblox open beta for Meta Quest will be shared soon along with developer documentation.

To prepare, the makers of Roblox are adding VR as a new device type on the Access page of the Creator Dashboard and the Game Settings panel in Roblox Studio. This new option will appare in the next few days alongside Desktop, Mobile, Tablet, and Console.

This new checkbox allows you to control whether or not your experiences can run untethered on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. Eventually, this setting will include all of the VR headsets that are officially supported.

There are ovr 66 million users joining Roblox every day across a wide range of mobile devices, desktops, and Xbox. If you are just getting into the swing of it, be sure to head over to our Roblox Codes page for guides to grab the latest freebies for your favourite game.