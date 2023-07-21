Roblox data leak exposes almost 4,000 employees' personal information - company says sorry

A data leak has impacted the Roblox Corporation, resulting in nearly 4,000 employees having their personal details leaked online. For some, this includes names, addresses, date of birth and IPs.

This was spotted and highlighted today by Troy Hunt, creator of Have I Been Pwned, a website that allows you to see if your personal information has been released online. According to Hunt on Twitter, this leak has impacted attendees of the Roblox Developer Conference, and appeared on a now-deleted forum post for enough time for several bad actors to grab the info.

Acording to PC Gamer, who checked out Have I Been Pwned as part of its own reporting, the data was first snatched up in December 2020, spread around niche Roblox spaces around 2021, only to get posted on the aforementioned forum a few days ago.

In response, the Roblox Corporation has provided a year of identity protection for employees with lots of identifiable information available, and according to Hunt, sent an apology email to those minimally affected. A patchwork response, even for those getting sizable assistance as it's not as though their information will simply evaporate off the internet once a year passes.

Roblox has a history of leaks when it comes to upcoming items, but data breaches of this nature aren't as common. if you are affected by such a data breach, two-factor authentication and a mass changing of passwords is recommended.

Roblox remains one of the most popular gaming platforms on the market right now, especially for those of a younger generation. Several games including Anime Journey and Tapping Legends X are played by thousands of children every day. As such, data security is crucial to protect a userbase who may not be familiar with best security practices.

This time, it was the developers affected rather than users. Here's hoping the Roblox Corporation can cover those affected from incoming harassment and criminality.