Moto Trackday Project codes for May 2024

Moto Trackday Project is a Roblox racing game where you’ll buy and upgrade your own motorcycle, drive it around a realistic city, and race against other players, flexing your expensive bikes as you drive.

If you want to leave behind your starter bike and upgrade to one of the game’s many expensive bikes, you can earn IDR as you drive. If this is too time-consuming, though, you can fund your next big bike purchase with free IDR from Moto Trackday Project codes.

Developer Hizz Studio usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate big player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Moto Trackday Project code right here so you can get back to biking.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Moto Trackday Project codes

THX35KLIKES : 15 million IDR

: 15 million IDR 40KLIKES : 25 million IDR

: 25 million IDR MTPMASTER756 : 25 million IDR

: 25 million IDR TOODOGG: 25 million IDR

All expired Moto Trackday Project codes

R1MFORYOU

DISCORD916

100LIKES

LIKES200

THX400LIKES

TY41KLIKES

THX2K

THX10KLIKES

THX15KLIKES

THX20KLIKES

THX25KLIKES

DISCORDBIKE30K

FIREDRAGON240306

LgThKJPtnZtjoVN

ARMANTIPPYY

How do I redeem codes in Moto Trackday Project?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Moto Trackday Project? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Moto Trackday Project in Roblox. Click the ticket icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Hizz Studio Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit the checkmark button. Image credit: VG247/Hizz Studio

Want another popular Roblox game to check out after racing to your heart's content in Moto Trackday Project? We've got you covered with our codes guides for other games like Untitled Gym Game, Warrior Simulator, Pet Catchers, Fishing Simulator, and Off-Roading Epic.