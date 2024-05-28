Skip to main content

Moto Trackday Project codes for May 2024

Wheelie good codes.

Two motorcycles racing side-by-side in the Roblox game Moto Trackday Project.
Image credit: Hizz Studio
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on

Moto Trackday Project is a Roblox racing game where you’ll buy and upgrade your own motorcycle, drive it around a realistic city, and race against other players, flexing your expensive bikes as you drive.

If you want to leave behind your starter bike and upgrade to one of the game’s many expensive bikes, you can earn IDR as you drive. If this is too time-consuming, though, you can fund your next big bike purchase with free IDR from Moto Trackday Project codes.

Developer Hizz Studio usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate big player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Moto Trackday Project code right here so you can get back to biking.

All working Moto Trackday Project codes

  • THX35KLIKES: 15 million IDR
  • 40KLIKES: 25 million IDR
  • MTPMASTER756: 25 million IDR
  • TOODOGG: 25 million IDR

All expired Moto Trackday Project codes

  • R1MFORYOU
  • DISCORD916
  • 100LIKES
  • LIKES200
  • THX400LIKES
  • TY41KLIKES
  • THX2K
  • THX10KLIKES
  • THX15KLIKES
  • THX20KLIKES
  • THX25KLIKES
  • DISCORDBIKE30K
  • FIREDRAGON240306
  • LgThKJPtnZtjoVN
  • ARMANTIPPYY

How do I redeem codes in Moto Trackday Project?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Moto Trackday Project? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Moto Trackday Project in Roblox.
  2. Click the ticket icon button on the left side of your screen.
    3. A screenshot from Moto Trackday Project in Roblox showing the game's codes button.
    Image credit: VG247/Hizz Studio
  3. Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit the checkmark button.
    4. A screenshot from Moto Trackday Project in Roblox showing the game's codes page.
    Image credit: VG247/Hizz Studio

Want another popular Roblox game to check out after racing to your heart's content in Moto Trackday Project? We've got you covered with our codes guides for other games like Untitled Gym Game, Warrior Simulator, Pet Catchers, Fishing Simulator, and Off-Roading Epic.

Read this next