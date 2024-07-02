Anime Impact codes for July 2024

Anime Impact is a turn-based, anime-inspired Roblox fighting game where you’ll roll for units based on popular animes (including Demon Slayer, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z) and command them in strategy-heavy fights. In the game’s neon hub city, you can also reroll units’ blessings and stats, upgrade their stats, and even fight other players in PvP mode.

Combat relies pretty heavily on the strength of the units you use, and to get more, you’ll need to summon. It can be hard to find enough Gems to afford these summons, but luckily, you can use Anime Impact codes to grab some Gems as well as Blessing Rerolls, Gold, and the occasional luck-boosting potion.

Development team Paragon Command usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Anime Impact code right here so you can get right back to fighting (and summoning!).

All working Anime Impact codes

RELEASE : 1 Mega Lucky Potion, 400 Gems, 1,000 Gold

: 1 Mega Lucky Potion, 400 Gems, 1,000 Gold 5MVISITS!! : 1 Blessing Reroll, 1 Costume Token, 500 Gems

: 1 Blessing Reroll, 1 Costume Token, 500 Gems 3MVISITS!! : 1 Blessing Reroll, 1 Costume Token

: 1 Blessing Reroll, 1 Costume Token 2MVISITS : 1 Blessing Reroll, 3,000 Gems

: 1 Blessing Reroll, 3,000 Gems 30KLIKEZ!! : 1 Blessing Reroll, 1,000 Gems

: 1 Blessing Reroll, 1,000 Gems WEHERE: 1 Costume Token, 1 Match Speed Token

All expired Anime Impact codes

WARDROBECHANGE

GOTTAGOFAST

DEMODAY

WORTHYRERUN

BLESSED

4THEROLLBACKS!

20KLIKEZ!!

2MANYSHUTDOWNS!!

1MVISITS!!

10KLIKES!

APOLOGIES2

How do I redeem codes in Anime Impact?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Impact? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Impact in Roblox. Click the yellow Teleport button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Paragon Command In the fast travel menu that pops up, click the Codes option to teleport to the codes area. Image credit: VG247/Paragon Command Step inside the codes circle, type your code into the field that pops up, and hit enter to confirm. Image credit: VG247/Paragon Command

