Blub Defense codes for December 2023

Blub Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where you command a tiny army of some pretty adorable creatures known as Blubs. Like most tower defense games, in a typical round, you’ll place soldiers and structures on the map before a horde of enemies comes to fight your Blubs. To get new materials and soldiers in order to make it past harder levels, you’ll need to crack open some eggs with coins, which you earn by winning rounds.

If you’re looking to speed up this process, you can luckily stock up on coins for Blub Defense by using codes. This Roblox game’s code list is on the small side as it’s a pretty new game, but regardless, we’ve rounded up all of the current Blub Defense codes shared by developer on its Discord server and elsewhere to let you get back to defending your Blubs.

All working Blub Defense codes

1k: 500 coins

All expired Blub Defense codes

Blub

How to redeem codes in Blub Defense

Not sure how to redeem codes in Blub Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Blub Defense in Roblox. Click the “Codes” button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Blub Defense/VG247 Enter your code and click “Redeem!”

