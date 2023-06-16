RH2 The Journey codes for June 2023

16th June, 2023: We checked for new RH2 The Journey codes.

RH2 The Journey is a popular Roblox game that's all about basketball. The experience offers an NBA 2K23-style hub city called the Boardwalk which you can explore and meet other players in, as well as loads of customisation options for your budding B-ball star.

You'll create your own character, shoot hoops in the park and when you're ready head on over to the Pro Am arena to play matches against other teams. If you need a hand getting started make sure you redeem some RH2 The Journey codes to help kickstart your basketball career. Codes offer RH Coins, which are needed to buy new cosmetics, as well as other useful freebies like attribute points and resets.

Working RH2 The Journey codes

Currently, there are no active codes for RH2 The Journey. Once new codes are released we'll update this article.

Expired RH2 The Journey codes

happyfriday_RHC

happyfriday_ResetToken

w30Kmembers

thanksFor10Mil_RHC

thanksFor10Mil_ResetToken

TY46MIL_Coins

TY46MIL_Tokens

TY46MIL_Points

July4thCOINS

July4thTOKEN

July4thPOINTS

crisisAvertedCoins

crisisAvertedToken

ThanksFor5Mil

dosResetTokens

thanksFor8Mil_RHC

thanksFor8Mil_ResetToken

thanksFor50K

wRHCfor15kLikes

freeresetToken

HappyEasterCoins

ThanksFor4Mil

HappyEasterRT

APRILFOOLSrhc

APRILFOOLSrt

TY_3MILVisitsCoins

TY_3MILVisitsResetToken

Pre3MILVisitsCoins

Pre3MILVisitsResetToken

wRHCfor5k

THANKYOU41K

visits200k

TY_24KFavsCoins

freeCandy

ThanksFor2Mil

HappyMonday10K

ThankYouForTheSupport

RH2TheDelay

Sorry4DelayRHC

Sorry4DelayResetToken

Sorry4DelayUpgradePoints

DAMNREL

How to redeem RH2 The Journey codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in RH2 The Journey:

Launch RH2 The Journey in Roblox. Head to the main menu and look for the 'Twitter Codes' section underneath 'What's New'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the Enter key.

If the code you entered is valid a green 'REDEEMED' notification will flash up on screen. But if the code is no longer working you'll get an 'INVALID CODE' error instead. Codes for RH2 The Journey are time-sensitive so if you see a promo code you like the look of make sure you act fast.

