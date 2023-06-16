If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

RH2 The Journey codes for June 2023

Hoop dreams.

Roblox characters playing a game of basketball in RH2 The Journey.
Roblox, BAX Studio
16th June, 2023: We checked for new RH2 The Journey codes.

RH2 The Journey is a popular Roblox game that's all about basketball. The experience offers an NBA 2K23-style hub city called the Boardwalk which you can explore and meet other players in, as well as loads of customisation options for your budding B-ball star.

You'll create your own character, shoot hoops in the park and when you're ready head on over to the Pro Am arena to play matches against other teams. If you need a hand getting started make sure you redeem some RH2 The Journey codes to help kickstart your basketball career. Codes offer RH Coins, which are needed to buy new cosmetics, as well as other useful freebies like attribute points and resets.

Working RH2 The Journey codes

Currently, there are no active codes for RH2 The Journey. Once new codes are released we'll update this article.

Expired RH2 The Journey codes

  • happyfriday_RHC
  • happyfriday_ResetToken
  • w30Kmembers
  • thanksFor10Mil_RHC
  • thanksFor10Mil_ResetToken
  • TY46MIL_Coins
  • TY46MIL_Tokens
  • TY46MIL_Points
  • July4thCOINS
  • July4thTOKEN
  • July4thPOINTS
  • crisisAvertedCoins
  • crisisAvertedToken
  • ThanksFor5Mil
  • dosResetTokens
  • thanksFor8Mil_RHC
  • thanksFor8Mil_ResetToken
  • thanksFor50K
  • wRHCfor15kLikes
  • freeresetToken
  • HappyEasterCoins
  • ThanksFor4Mil
  • HappyEasterRT
  • APRILFOOLSrhc
  • APRILFOOLSrt
  • TY_3MILVisitsCoins
  • TY_3MILVisitsResetToken
  • Pre3MILVisitsCoins
  • Pre3MILVisitsResetToken
  • wRHCfor5k
  • THANKYOU41K
  • visits200k
  • TY_24KFavsCoins
  • freeCandy
  • ThanksFor2Mil
  • HappyMonday10K
  • ThankYouForTheSupport
  • RH2TheDelay
  • Sorry4DelayRHC
  • Sorry4DelayResetToken
  • Sorry4DelayUpgradePoints
  • DAMNREL

How to redeem RH2 The Journey codes

Here's how you can redeem codes in RH2 The Journey:

  1. Launch RH2 The Journey in Roblox.
  2. Head to the main menu and look for the 'Twitter Codes' section underneath 'What's New'.
    Arrow pointing at the codes screen in Roblox game RH2 The Journey.
  3. Type a code into the textbox and then press the Enter key.

If the code you entered is valid a green 'REDEEMED' notification will flash up on screen. But if the code is no longer working you'll get an 'INVALID CODE' error instead. Codes for RH2 The Journey are time-sensitive so if you see a promo code you like the look of make sure you act fast.

If you like RH2 The Journey then check out our lists of Hoop Simulator codes for more basketball fun in Roblox. For help with other popular sports games on the platform visit our Striker Odyssey codes and Egoist Awakens codes pages. Or, if you need a hand with some of the most popular Roblox games around visit our Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes and Fruit Battlegrounds codes articles.

