Hoop Simulator codes for June 2023

Hoop Simulator is a new Roblox game that's all about shooting hoops. You start off on a map with what looks like a regular basketball court you can score plenty of buckets on. But as you progress through the game you'll end up scoring points with ridiculous shots from absolutely miles away.

To do this, you'll need to beef up your character and get new basketballs which offer huge stat buffs. If you need a hand getting started make sure you redeem a couple of Hoop Simulator codes which offer free Gems and Coins. You can use these currencies to power up your character, purchase new items and unlock new areas of the game's map.

Working Hoop Simulator codes

5KLIKES - 2,500 Gems and 2,500 Coins

- 2,500 Gems and 2,500 Coins RELEASE - 2,500 Gems and 2,500 Coins

Expired Hoop Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Hoop Simulator.

How to redeem Hoop Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Hoop Simulator? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Hoop Simulator in Roblox. Once you're in-game click on the shopping basket button on the right. On the Store menu click the button showing the Twitter logo. This will bring up the Codes screen. Enter a code into the textbox and press the 'Redeem' button.

If you enter in a valid code, a notification will flash on the screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. If you get an error message, then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of for Hoop Simulator, make sure you redeem it quickly.

Finished a game of Hoop Simulator and looking for something else to play? If you're still in a sports mood then check out our list of Striker Odyssey codes and Egoist Awakens codes for help with these anime-inspired footie games. Or, if you want freebies for some of the most popular Roblox games around then head to our Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes and Shindo Life codes pages.