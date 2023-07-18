Super League Soccer codes for July 2023

18th July, 2023: We checked for new Super League Soccer codes.

Super League Soccer is a new Roblox game where you grow and develop your own budding footballer. Like FIFA's Career Mode, this experience sees you take control of just one player in a team, and you choose the position you want to play in. But unlike FIFA, matches in Super League Soccer are 7v7 which makes games more quick-fire.

Once you've figured out if you want to be in goal, defence, midfield or attack you'll take to the pitch and play matches against other Roblox players online. The more matches and wins you rack up, the more money and EXP you'll earn to help your footballer grow and develop. If you need a hand getting started you can always redeem some Super League Soccer codes to help power up your character. Codes dish out free cash which you can use to buy equipment for your player, but there aren't many codes available right now.

Working Super League Soccer codes

Currently, there is only one active code for Super League Soccer:

SLSCOMP - $12,500 Coins

Expired Super League Soccer codes

There are no expired codes for Super League Soccer.

How to redeem Super League Soccer codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Super League Soccer:

Launch Super League Soccer in Roblox. Click on the 'Codes' button at the bottom of your screen. Image credit: Roblox/Play! Football This will open up a new 'Codes' menu with a textbox that says 'Enter Code Here'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Claim' button. Image credit: Roblox/Play! Football

If you entered in an active code a notification will appear on screen letting you know it has been redeemed successfully. The notification pops up after you press the 'Claim' button and lets you know what goodies you've received for free in Super League Soccer. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you're interested in it's best to act sooner rather than later.

