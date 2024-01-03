Saber Simulator codes for January 2024
3rd January 2024: We added new Saber Sim codes.
Saber Simulator is a Roblox game where you’ll wield a saber in hopes of becoming the strongest fighter around. To get there, you’ll gain strength by fighting and then sell your strength for Coins, which you can spend on upgrades. You can also open eggs to get pets, which will boost your stats and help you become an even stronger fighter.
If you’re up for the challenge and want to strengthen your saber swing, you can luckily expedite this process by using codes, most of which will grant you Crowns and Coins that will fund your next big purchase. We’ve rounded up all of the current Saber Simulator codes shared by developers on the game’s Roblox page and elsewhere to let you get back to what’s important: leveling up your strength!
All working Saber Simulator codes
- Update100: Freebies (NEW!)
- 2020: 10,000 Crowns
- 5000Followers: 5,000 Crowns
- Vehnix: 1,000 Crowns
- Slayer: 1,000 Crowns
- Saber: 1,000 Crowns
- Legend: 1,000 Crowns
- Islands: 1,000 Crowns
- 100m: 1,000 Crowns
- Airstudio: 500 Coins
- MirRawrXD: 500 Crowns
- Straw: 500 Coins
- Calixo: 500 Coins
- Erick: 300 Crowns
- Golden: 200 Crowns
- Prez: 200 Crowns
- Grim: 50 Crowns
- Boss: 1,000 Coins, 200 Crowns
- Update100: 100 of each Pet Charm
- VoidGG: 20 Void Pet Charms
- Weekend: 20,000 Crowns
- Oioi: 7,500 Crowns
- Yippee: 5,000 Crowns
- Telanthric: 500 Coins, 50 Crowns
- Defild: 500 Coins
- Melihkardes: 500 Coins
- CookieClix: 500 Coins
- Cookie: 500 Coins
- Gravy: 500 Coins
- JS: 500 Coins
- Raven: 500 Coins, 50 Crowns
- Razor: 500 Coins
- Robzi: 500 Coins
- SubToAustin: 500 Coins
- Release: 150 Coins
- Mirrorrs: 10,000 Strength
- HenryDev: 1,000 Strength
- Mmistaken: 999 Strength
- Zarco: 100 Crowns
- Astro: 100 Crowns
- Master3395: 500 Crowns
All expired Saber Simulator codes
- HEARTS
- VALENTINE
- HALLOWEEN
- TrickOrTreat
- Beast
- XMAS
- Winter
How do I redeem codes in Saber Simulator?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Saber Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Saber Simulator in Roblox.
- If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial.
- Click the Twitter logo icon on the right side of your screen.
- Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem.”
