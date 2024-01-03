Saber Simulator codes for January 2024

3rd January 2024: We added new Saber Sim codes.

Saber Simulator is a Roblox game where you’ll wield a saber in hopes of becoming the strongest fighter around. To get there, you’ll gain strength by fighting and then sell your strength for Coins, which you can spend on upgrades. You can also open eggs to get pets, which will boost your stats and help you become an even stronger fighter.

If you’re up for the challenge and want to strengthen your saber swing, you can luckily expedite this process by using codes, most of which will grant you Crowns and Coins that will fund your next big purchase. We’ve rounded up all of the current Saber Simulator codes shared by developers on the game’s Roblox page and elsewhere to let you get back to what’s important: leveling up your strength!

All working Saber Simulator codes

Update100 : Freebies (NEW!)

: Freebies (NEW!) 2020 : 10,000 Crowns

: 10,000 Crowns 5000Followers : 5,000 Crowns

: 5,000 Crowns Vehnix : 1,000 Crowns

: 1,000 Crowns Slayer : 1,000 Crowns

: 1,000 Crowns Saber : 1,000 Crowns

: 1,000 Crowns Legend : 1,000 Crowns

: 1,000 Crowns Islands : 1,000 Crowns

: 1,000 Crowns 100m : 1,000 Crowns

: 1,000 Crowns Airstudio : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins MirRawrXD : 500 Crowns

: 500 Crowns Straw : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Calixo : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Erick : 300 Crowns

: 300 Crowns Golden : 200 Crowns

: 200 Crowns Prez : 200 Crowns

: 200 Crowns Grim : 50 Crowns

: 50 Crowns Boss : 1,000 Coins, 200 Crowns

: 1,000 Coins, 200 Crowns Update100 : 100 of each Pet Charm

: 100 of each Pet Charm VoidGG : 20 Void Pet Charms

: 20 Void Pet Charms Weekend : 20,000 Crowns

: 20,000 Crowns Oioi : 7,500 Crowns

: 7,500 Crowns Yippee : 5,000 Crowns

: 5,000 Crowns Telanthric : 500 Coins, 50 Crowns

: 500 Coins, 50 Crowns Defild : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Melihkardes : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins CookieClix : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Cookie : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Gravy : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins JS : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Raven : 500 Coins, 50 Crowns

: 500 Coins, 50 Crowns Razor : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Robzi : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins SubToAustin : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins Release : 150 Coins

: 150 Coins Mirrorrs : 10,000 Strength

: 10,000 Strength HenryDev : 1,000 Strength

: 1,000 Strength Mmistaken : 999 Strength

: 999 Strength Zarco : 100 Crowns

: 100 Crowns Astro : 100 Crowns

: 100 Crowns Master3395: 500 Crowns

All expired Saber Simulator codes

HEARTS

VALENTINE

HALLOWEEN

TrickOrTreat

Beast

XMAS

Winter

How do I redeem codes in Saber Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Saber Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Saber Simulator in Roblox. If you haven’t already, complete the game’s tutorial. Click the Twitter logo icon on the right side of your screen. Image credit: HD Games/VG247 Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem.”

