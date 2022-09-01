If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mining Simulator 2 Codes: Free Gems, Coins, and Luck Boosts [September 2022]

Dig Deep.
Mining Simulator 2 Original Roblox Art, a character dressed as a Miner is looking at a treasure chest next to their pet dog who is wearing a helmet
September 1st, 2022: We added new codes!

Mining Simulator 2 is the Roblox game that lets you quite literally dig yourself into a very deep hole. Your goal is to dig deep, collect a variety of materials, and sell them to the blacksmith for coins. You can then use these coins to purchase better equipment such as bigger backpacks, and new, more powerful tools.

Mining Simulator 2 codes can help you to collect enough coins and materials to upgrade your equipment quickly. The more you upgrade your equipment, the easier it will be to dig deeper and collect more tools. The developer, Rumble Studios, releases codes to celebrate updates and other milestones for the game. Make sure to check back here regularly to stay up to date with the latest codes!

Working Mining Simulator 2 Codes

  • Update12 - Free Luck
  • Fishing - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • Treasure - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • Mystery - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • SuperEvent - 1 Hour Lucky Boost
  • Update9 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • Update11 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • July4th - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • Factory - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • Lucky - 1 Hour Lucky Boost
  • Trading - 250 Gems
  • Gems - 50 Gems
  • Release - 100 Coins
  • FreeEgg - Free Pet
  • MysteryV3 - 2 Hours Super Lucky Boost
  • LuckEvent - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • Update10 - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • Atlantis - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost
  • LostCity - 30 Minutes Omega Lucky Boost
  • ExtraLuck - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • Update8 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • Season2 - 30 Minutes Omega Lucky Boost
  • Update7 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • Update6 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • Update5 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • Update4 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost
  • RareCrate - Rare Crate
  • FreeCrate - Basic Crate
  • Atlantic - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

Expired Mining Simulator 2 Codes

  • UltraLucky
  • UltraLuck
  • MegaLuck

How to redeem Mining Simulator 2 Codes

Once you have a code you want to redeem, follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

  1. Launch Mining Simulator 2
  2. Select the codes button on the left side of the screen (the Twitter Icon)
  3. Enter the code into the text box that appears to claim your reward
Mining Simulator 2 Code Redemption Menu, a white arrow is pointing to the Twitter icon

