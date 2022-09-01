September 1st, 2022: We added new codes!

Mining Simulator 2 is the Roblox game that lets you quite literally dig yourself into a very deep hole. Your goal is to dig deep, collect a variety of materials, and sell them to the blacksmith for coins. You can then use these coins to purchase better equipment such as bigger backpacks, and new, more powerful tools.

Mining Simulator 2 codes can help you to collect enough coins and materials to upgrade your equipment quickly. The more you upgrade your equipment, the easier it will be to dig deeper and collect more tools. The developer, Rumble Studios, releases codes to celebrate updates and other milestones for the game. Make sure to check back here regularly to stay up to date with the latest codes!

Working Mining Simulator 2 Codes

Update12 - Free Luck

- Free Luck Fishing - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Treasure - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Mystery - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost SuperEvent - 1 Hour Lucky Boost

- 1 Hour Lucky Boost Update9 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update11 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost July4th - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Factory - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Lucky - 1 Hour Lucky Boost

- 1 Hour Lucky Boost Trading - 250 Gems

- 250 Gems Gems - 50 Gems

- 50 Gems Release - 100 Coins

- 100 Coins FreeEgg - Free Pet

- Free Pet MysteryV3 - 2 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 2 Hours Super Lucky Boost LuckEvent - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Update10 - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost Atlantis - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Lucky Boost LostCity - 30 Minutes Omega Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Omega Lucky Boost ExtraLuck - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update8 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Season2 - 30 Minutes Omega Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Omega Lucky Boost Update7 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update6 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update5 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost Update4 - 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost

- 30 Minutes Super Lucky Boost RareCrate - Rare Crate

- Rare Crate FreeCrate - Basic Crate

- Basic Crate Atlantic - 30 Minutes Lucky Boost

Expired Mining Simulator 2 Codes

UltraLucky

UltraLuck

MegaLuck

How to redeem Mining Simulator 2 Codes

Once you have a code you want to redeem, follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Mining Simulator 2 Select the codes button on the left side of the screen (the Twitter Icon) Enter the code into the text box that appears to claim your reward

