Punch Hole Simulator codes for December 2023

12th December 2023: We checked for new Punch Hole Simulator codes.

Punch Hole Simulator is a Roblox game where you’ll spend your time… punching a wall. As strange as it sounds, punching walls can lead to quite a few impressive rewards, as there’s treasure hidden within them. Eventually, you’ll unlock new areas and level up your punch in hopes of becoming the strongest puncher in the world.

If you’re up for the challenge and want to strengthen your punch, you can luckily expedite this process by using codes, most of which will grant you Coins Potions and Punch Potions that will boost your stats. We’ve rounded up all of the current Punch Hole Simulator codes shared by developers on the game’s Roblox page and elsewhere to let you get back to what’s important: punching that wall.

All working Punch Hole Simulator codes

likes15k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion enchants : Punch Potion

: Punch Potion update4 : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion likes10k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion likes5k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion visits250k : Punch Potion

: Punch Potion lavaworld : Punch Potion

: Punch Potion update2 : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion ice : Punch Potion

: Punch Potion update1 : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion release : 500 Coins

: 500 Coins likes45k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion likes40k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion visits3m : Punch Potion

: Punch Potion likes35k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion likes30k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion update5 : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion likes25k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion visits2m : Punch Potion

: Punch Potion likes20k : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion update6 : Coins Potion

: Coins Potion cyborg: Punch Potion

All expired Punch Hole Simulator codes

Luckily, none of the available Punch Hole Simulator codes have expired yet! We’ll be sure to update this page if any codes do expire.

How do I redeem codes in Punch Hole Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Punch Hole Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Punch Hole Simulator in Roblox. Click the “Shop” button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/W Studios Punch Scroll all the way to the right of the menu that pops up. Input your code in the field and hit “Enter.” Image credit: VG247/W Studios Punch

