Punch Hole Simulator codes for December 2023

Artwork for Roblox game Punch Hole Simulator showing a 3D cartoon character wearing a superhero outfit punching a hole into the earth.
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner
Published on
12th December 2023: We checked for new Punch Hole Simulator codes.

Punch Hole Simulator is a Roblox game where you’ll spend your time… punching a wall. As strange as it sounds, punching walls can lead to quite a few impressive rewards, as there’s treasure hidden within them. Eventually, you’ll unlock new areas and level up your punch in hopes of becoming the strongest puncher in the world.

If you’re up for the challenge and want to strengthen your punch, you can luckily expedite this process by using codes, most of which will grant you Coins Potions and Punch Potions that will boost your stats. We’ve rounded up all of the current Punch Hole Simulator codes shared by developers on the game’s Roblox page and elsewhere to let you get back to what’s important: punching that wall.

All working Punch Hole Simulator codes

  • likes15k: Coins Potion
  • enchants: Punch Potion
  • update4: Coins Potion
  • likes10k: Coins Potion
  • likes5k: Coins Potion
  • visits250k: Punch Potion
  • lavaworld: Punch Potion
  • update2: Coins Potion
  • ice: Punch Potion
  • update1: Coins Potion
  • release: 500 Coins
  • likes45k: Coins Potion
  • likes40k: Coins Potion
  • visits3m: Punch Potion
  • likes35k: Coins Potion
  • likes30k: Coins Potion
  • update5: Coins Potion
  • likes25k: Coins Potion
  • visits2m: Punch Potion
  • likes20k: Coins Potion
  • update6: Coins Potion
  • cyborg: Punch Potion

All expired Punch Hole Simulator codes

Luckily, none of the available Punch Hole Simulator codes have expired yet! We’ll be sure to update this page if any codes do expire.

How do I redeem codes in Punch Hole Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Punch Hole Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Punch Hole Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the “Shop” button on the left side of your screen.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players have to press to head towards the codes screen in Punch Hole Simulator.
  3. Scroll all the way to the right of the menu that pops up.
  4. Input your code in the field and hit “Enter.”
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in Punch Hole Simulator.
All punched out? If you’re looking to try your (tired) hand at some other Roblox games, we’ve got you covered with our lists of codes for other popular games like Mining Simulator 2, Heroes Online, Pet Simulator X, Blade Ball, and Bee Swarm Simulator. Or, if you’re looking for a free Roblox makeover, head to our Roblox promo codes guide to dress up your character without spending any cash.

